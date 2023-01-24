Read full article on original website
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
wichitabyeb.com
The Wichita Wagonmasters to host The First Annual Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party
Even though the Delano St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been discontinued but a new one has started, that doesn’t mean all the fun in Wichita has to end. The Wichita Wagonmasters, who put on the biggest event food event in town with the downtown chili cook off, have announced they are going to start a new tradition with their First Annual Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party.
wichitabyeb.com
The Night We Hired a Chef and Mixologist To Our House for a Private Dinner
I have this constant desire for new and unique experiences. And with Megan’s birthday around the corner, I was thinking about what to do for dinner. Typically, we would have dinner somewhere and call it good. This year, though, I wanted to do something that we’ve never done before. Then the idea hit me, why not have some friends over and hire a chef and mixologist for a private dinner at our house?
wichitabyeb.com
Tacos El Sol Revisited: One of our favorite burritos and tacos in Wichita
I have a rotation of restaurants and food trucks I try to frequent as much as I can. It doesn’t matter whether I have to drive across town or the time of night. I’m a believer in consistently supporting the places you truly love, and Tacos El Sol is one of them. The food truck is parked at 31st and Meridian, at the same intersection as Davis Liquor.
Family, friends remember rising Wichita musician killed in freak hunting accident
A viewing is scheduled for Monday and service on Tuesday. Both are open to the public.
Popular Wichita chicken noodle dinner is Saturday
St. Paul's United Methodist Church is holding its 76th Annual Chicken Noodle Dinner this Saturday, Jan. 28.
Pink Out Night coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore, HutchCC and the Cancer Council of Reno County announce the return of Pink Out Night this Saturday at the Sports Arena. It is the 11th year for the event. As is the custom each year, you can purchase a Pink Out Night shirt for...
KWCH.com
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
Two hurt after shooting at Wichita club
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, two people were hurt after a shooting at a Wichita club on Saturday night.
Golf Digest
Explore Prairie Dunes Country Club, one of golf’s most underrated Golden Age gems, with our exclusive drone tour
After Oklahoma banker Perry Maxwell staked out his first golf course, Dornick Hills, which he completed in 1923, he sailed to Scotland with the express purpose of studying the famed links of that country. When he returned to America, he expressed hope that he'd someday have an opportunity to create an American version of what he played in Scotland. He got that opportunity during the height of The Depression in the heart of America, building the nine-hole Prairie Dunes Country Club in glorious sand dunes northeast of Hutchinson, Kansas in 1938. Twenty years later, his son, J. Press Maxwell, would expand the course to 18 while preserving its links-like characteristics.
Two hospitalized after east Wichita nightclub shooting
Wichita Police say two large groups of individuals began fighting with one another when an unknown man armed with a handgun fired shots into the crowd, striking two people.
360wichita.com
Going Smoke-Free in Wichita: What You Can Do
Going smoke-free can be a challenge, but it's one that's worth the effort — especially if you take into account risks like heart disease. Heart disease remains among the leading causes of death and disability in Kansas and is responsible for the loss of up to 29 residents daily, according to Kansas Health Matters. To mitigate this epidemic of cardiovascular diseases, our previous article on Heart Health stresses the need to quit bad habits like smoking.
WPD: Woman hurt after drive-by shooting in south Wichita
According to Wichita Police, a woman was hurt following a drive-by shooting in south Wichita early Sunday morning.
Wichita woman, 22, killed when car goes over Kellogg barrier and onto Washington
The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.
KAKE TV
Heart of KAKEland: Family-run hobby farm mixing animals and art to create unique experience
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - For some, meaning is found in the form of grand moments or heartfelt movements; but for the Pankratz family at Lazy Moon Ranch, purpose comes in tufts of fur and strokes of a paintbrush. Aaron Cooke shares their story from the heart of KAKEland.
Friends remember Kansas man shot by dog during hunting trip: ‘A wonderful soul’
Joe Smith, a 30-year-old Kansas man who was fatally shot by a dog during a hunting trip over the weekend, is being remembered fondly by his friends.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
No one hurt after south Wichita house fire
According to the Wichita Fire Department, no one was hurt after a fire damaged a home in south Wichita Saturday.
Update: Driver dies after going off Kellogg
A driver has died after going off Kellogg Sunday morning.
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
kfdi.com
South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide
A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
