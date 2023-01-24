After Oklahoma banker Perry Maxwell staked out his first golf course, Dornick Hills, which he completed in 1923, he sailed to Scotland with the express purpose of studying the famed links of that country. When he returned to America, he expressed hope that he'd someday have an opportunity to create an American version of what he played in Scotland. He got that opportunity during the height of The Depression in the heart of America, building the nine-hole Prairie Dunes Country Club in glorious sand dunes northeast of Hutchinson, Kansas in 1938. Twenty years later, his son, J. Press Maxwell, would expand the course to 18 while preserving its links-like characteristics.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO