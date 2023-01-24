ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

The Wichita Wagonmasters to host The First Annual Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party

Even though the Delano St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been discontinued but a new one has started, that doesn’t mean all the fun in Wichita has to end. The Wichita Wagonmasters, who put on the biggest event food event in town with the downtown chili cook off, have announced they are going to start a new tradition with their First Annual Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party.
The Night We Hired a Chef and Mixologist To Our House for a Private Dinner

I have this constant desire for new and unique experiences. And with Megan’s birthday around the corner, I was thinking about what to do for dinner. Typically, we would have dinner somewhere and call it good. This year, though, I wanted to do something that we’ve never done before. Then the idea hit me, why not have some friends over and hire a chef and mixologist for a private dinner at our house?
Tacos El Sol Revisited: One of our favorite burritos and tacos in Wichita

I have a rotation of restaurants and food trucks I try to frequent as much as I can. It doesn’t matter whether I have to drive across town or the time of night. I’m a believer in consistently supporting the places you truly love, and Tacos El Sol is one of them. The food truck is parked at 31st and Meridian, at the same intersection as Davis Liquor.
Pink Out Night coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore, HutchCC and the Cancer Council of Reno County announce the return of Pink Out Night this Saturday at the Sports Arena. It is the 11th year for the event. As is the custom each year, you can purchase a Pink Out Night shirt for...
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
Explore Prairie Dunes Country Club, one of golf’s most underrated Golden Age gems, with our exclusive drone tour

After Oklahoma banker Perry Maxwell staked out his first golf course, Dornick Hills, which he completed in 1923, he sailed to Scotland with the express purpose of studying the famed links of that country. When he returned to America, he expressed hope that he'd someday have an opportunity to create an American version of what he played in Scotland. He got that opportunity during the height of The Depression in the heart of America, building the nine-hole Prairie Dunes Country Club in glorious sand dunes northeast of Hutchinson, Kansas in 1938. Twenty years later, his son, J. Press Maxwell, would expand the course to 18 while preserving its links-like characteristics.
Going Smoke-Free in Wichita: What You Can Do

Going smoke-free can be a challenge, but it's one that's worth the effort — especially if you take into account risks like heart disease. Heart disease remains among the leading causes of death and disability in Kansas and is responsible for the loss of up to 29 residents daily, according to Kansas Health Matters. To mitigate this epidemic of cardiovascular diseases, our previous article on Heart Health stresses the need to quit bad habits like smoking.
South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide

A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
