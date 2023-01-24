Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
WANE-TV
Arrest made in 2018 triple homicide in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a triple homicide that took place back in June of 2018. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He’s charged with three counts of murder for the killings of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. The news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department did not indicate what led them to arrest Belcher.
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
WANE-TV
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of Fort Wayne that left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday morning. Police told WANE 15 they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill subdivision just after 11 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
WANE-TV
Remembering the missing: Ribbons at Headwaters Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To honor National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons, ribbons will be hung at Headwaters Park for loved ones. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. Sunday. The ribbons will hang along trees on Clinton Street for one week since National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons falls on Feb. 3. Those who are missing a loved one, know someone who is missing a loved one or those who want to support the community are encouraged to come out via the event Facebook page.
WANE-TV
ISP: Upland man dies in Grant County crash
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash in Grant County that left an Upland, Indiana man dead. Authorities responded to a crash on state Route 22 near County Road 55 East at approximately 8:36 a.m. Thursday. A preliminary investigation from ISP reported that...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre prepares to unveil new season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre is unveiling its 2023-2024 season. Ahead of that, Executive and Artistic Director Phillip Colglazier stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the organization. Learn more in the interview above. You can join in on the unveiling...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne spa partners with nonprofit to support efforts against child trafficking
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than one million kids around the world are exploited in the commercial sex trade. That’s according to Destiny Rescue, a Fort Wayne nonprofit with a mission to end the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children. A fundraiser Saturday aims to support the effort with a day of pampering at Southwest Hair and Day Spa.
WTHR
Allen County jury to decide Richard Allen's fate
The trial will still take place in Carroll County, but jurors will come from Allen County, Indiana's third largest county. Ft. Wayne is the seat of Allen County.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
HS coach dies after stepping on live wires following crash
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a man's death following a crash Thursday evening.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry to deliver State of the City address Feb. 15
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the City of Fort Wayne announced details for Mayor Tom Henry’s upcoming State of the City address. The address will be held Feb. 15 at noon in the Grand Wayne Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public,...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
WANE-TV
Girl Scout cookies sales continue through March
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cookie season is officially underway for Girl Scouts across the entire country. Local Girl Scouts from Troop 00146 stopped by WANE 15 to share what the cookie sales mean to them. You can learn more about that in the interview above. Cookie sales are...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne firefighters save one of their own in Thursday night fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters saved one of their own during a fire on the southeast side of the city Thursday night. Crews responded to the kitchen fire in the 2800 block of Stinson Drive around 10:30 p.m. While inside the home, a firefighter had a...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman’s face slashed in knife attack
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a knife to slash and cut a woman so severely she passed out for roughly eight hours before she could contact emergency dispatchers for help. Fort Wayne Police arrested 33-year-old Joseph Teders shortly after the attack on the...
WANE-TV
‘I killed 2 people:’ Court documents provide details of fatal Arcola Road crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a fatal crash that happened Jan. 15 in Allen County. Police responded to the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads at approximately 9:30 p.m. and found three people who stopped to offer aid pull the suspect, 32-year-old Trevor M. Bradley, from his vehicle.
WANE-TV
Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
WANE-TV
FW Running Club sprints into year with meeting, banquet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2023 Fort Wayne Running Club Annual Meeting and Banquet is underway. The event celebrates member’s participation as well health and fitness. The meeting and banquet began at 3 p.m. and includes an itinerary that lasts until 7 p.m. Some activities listed are a dinner, award presentation and meet-and-greet with keynote speaker Camille Herron — an American ultra-runner and USATF Certified Coach Level 3.
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
WANE-TV
Final days to Savor Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The days of dozens of delicious deals are coming to an end. Savor Fort Wayne wraps up on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the event wrapping up, Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine stopped by WANE 15 to show what it’s offering. See that in the interview above.
Comments / 0