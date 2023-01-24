FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To honor National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons, ribbons will be hung at Headwaters Park for loved ones. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. Sunday. The ribbons will hang along trees on Clinton Street for one week since National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons falls on Feb. 3. Those who are missing a loved one, know someone who is missing a loved one or those who want to support the community are encouraged to come out via the event Facebook page.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO