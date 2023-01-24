Read full article on original website
What were the best trash talk moments of the NFL season?
You know the beef is real when your mayor gets involved. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are quickly developing into one of the NFL's premier rivalries. Both young titans in the AFC, it's becoming clear that both squads will likely face each other in crucial postseason matchups for years to come.
Is Dallas Goedert among NFL's top tight ends? Eagles certainly think so
The list of the top tight ends in the NFL is usually a short one. It often begins and ends with Travis Kelce. For a time, San Francisco's George Kittle was there, too. In Philadelphia, though, the Eagles believe that one more name needs to be added to that list.
Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after one season
Miami fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Friday, ending the former Broyles Award winner’s time with the Hurricanes after only one season. The school announced the move in a one-sentence press release, with no other detail: "Josh Gattis has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator, Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal announced Friday," read the release, sent from a university spokesman.
Report: Dolphins hire Vic Fangio, make him NFL's highest-paid coordinator
The Dolphins have hired former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, giving him a three-year contract with a fourth-year team option that will make him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL, per NFL Network. Fangio struggled in Denver during his three seasons as head coach but is...
Eagles' dynamic duo of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith both want the ball. That works
A.J. Brown was angry, the cameras caught him and the timing couldn't have been worse. It was late in the Philadelphia Eagles' blowout win over the Giants in the playoffs last Saturday night. Everyone in Philadelphia should have been happy. But Brown wanted the ball. "If you throw the ball...
Eagles-49ers: Sights and sounds from a raucous scene in Philadelphia
When the Eagles host the 49ers for the NFC Championship, it only takes a matter of time before things get rowdy in Philadelphia. Eagles fans were out in full force Sunday, including some notable celebrities and some who made it their mission to rudely welcome the visiting 49ers. Here are...
Championship round odds: Best bets for Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles
NFL Championship Sunday is upon us. Our best bets are 43-43-1, and I’m rolling with three plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most. Let’s go to work, with odds courtesy...
Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for first time since cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin released a nearly six-minute video Saturday, sharing his gratitude for the outpouring of support he has received since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during Week 17 of the 2022-23 NFL regular season. It marked the first time that Hamlin has spoken publicly since...
Championship round odds: Best prop bets for Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel, more
The NFL conference championship weekend is here! This means it's time to get in on the action and budget a few bucks for some best bets. Now, if you're not feeling confident about betting the moneyline or even the spread on this slate of games, there's an entire player prop market to explore. And our FOX Sports betting experts have you covered with the five best player props for this weekend's exciting matchups.
Brock Purdy's Mr. Irrelevant story is beyond belief
Until, oh, about eight weeks ago, the nickname Mr. Irrelevant — good-humoredly bestowed upon the player chosen 262nd and last in the NFL Draft each year — was highly accurate. To the delight of Brock Purdy, and San Francisco 49ers fans, and those who love a rip-roaring underdog...
