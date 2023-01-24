ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Bill from ‘The Last of Us’ gay?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three. The Last of Us has hit live-action with a massive cast featuring some of the best talents out there in television. Debuting in episode three is none other than Nick Offerman of Parks and Recreation fame as Bill. The troubled survivalist who has lived on his own for many years is the center piece of the third episode.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 most anticipated movie sequels of 2023

2023 is going to contain a wealth of movies, especially since delays have been rampant due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, and production slowed to a crawl because of it. A number of these films will be sequels or new entries in franchises fans have watched for years, with movies that have been four, five years, or even a decade in the making.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s new supernatural series braces for immediate cancellation by breaching the Top 10 in 66 nations

Now that Netflix has gotten into the business of canceling movies that have already been completed, those with a soft spot for episodic fantasy have become more fearful than ever before. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter how popular Lockwood & Co. proves to be, there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll end up on the chopping block sooner rather than later.
wegotthiscovered.com

Why is ‘Shotgun Wedding’ rated R? ‘Shotgun Wedding’ rating, explained

Amazon Video’s Shotgun Wedding releases today, Jan. 27, but is it suitable for kids? In this romantic comedy from Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel play a soon-to-be married couple who must deal with the stress of their families gathering for a destination wedding in the Philippines, all while fighting for their lives in the jungle after the wedding ceremony is taken hostage. Lopez’s Darcy and Duhamel’s Tom are forced to work together to save their loved ones, taking “till death do us part” far too literally. Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin co-star with Lopez and Duhamel as various family members.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts

Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
wegotthiscovered.com

Where does ‘The Last of Us’ episode three take place?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for HBO Max’s The Last of Us episode three. After episode two’s intense ending, we knew episode three of HBO Max’s The Last of Us was bound to be a good one. And the new episode is more than good; already, it’s being praised as one of the best episodes aired on television just moments after airing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best underrated horror movies of the 1980s, ranked

You could make an argument that the 1980s was the golden age of horror. Jason Vorhees, Freddy Kreuger, and Michael Myers were all going strong, wreaking havoc on their respective movie franchises and shocking audiences loving every minute. Because of the popularity of the genre, there were more and more movies being made every day, attempting to cash in on the audience’s growing fascination with the horrific. In turn, there have been dozens of truly great 1980s horror movies lost to history. Which is why we’ve compiled this list, ranking the ten best underrated horror movies of the 1980s.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ showrunner hints at the nature of Frank’s disease

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three. After you’ve bawled your eyes out over the third episode of The Last of Us, the inquisitive part of your brain might be working overtime to try and piece together what exactly Frank’s illness was. Worry no more, with the showrunner all but confirming what the illness was which tore apart the star-crossed lovers.
wegotthiscovered.com

The most recent chapter in a billion-dollar franchise that may never return puts the pieces together on streaming

Outside of DC Comics and the Wizarding World – the latter of which is in real danger of fizzling out completely – Warner Bros. doesn’t have a lot of bankable franchises at its disposal, which makes it all the more frustrating that Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows remains the last time we saw Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law getting up to some sleuthing.
wegotthiscovered.com

Justin Roiland leaving Squanch Games is nothing but a positive for the developer

Rick & Morty fans are still trying to figure out what their favorite Adult Swim cartoon will look like now that the show has parted ways with co-creator Justin Roiland following accusations of domestic abuse. But Cartoon Network isn’t the only company to break its ties to the controversial animator. Squanch Games, the video game studio founded by Roiland in 2016 has also cut ties with its former CEO. And it may just be the best thing that’s ever happened to the company.
wegotthiscovered.com

What is the song playing on Bill’s radio in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three. The Last of Us continues to utilize real-life music interpolated with the original game’s soundtrack, with the third episode seeing a series of familiar tunes and tracks. Around the 21st minute mark as we begin to...
wegotthiscovered.com

Joel basically just confirmed a long-running fan theory about ‘The Last of Us’ virus origins

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. The latest episode of the HBO series The Last of Us has unveiled more details about the characters who live in this apocalyptic world and compared it to what it was back in 2003. But one of the biggest questions that were yet to be answered was how the Cordyceps brain infection started. Fortunately, the latest episode might have confirmed a long-running fan theory when the series began.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Wednesday’ star Percy Hynes White’s chances of an MCU comeback implode as Kang’s conquerors might’ve been discovered

We haven’t even officially met him yet, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania not hitting theaters until next month, but forward-thinking Marvel fans are already theorizing who could defeat Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror come Avengers: Secret Wars. What’s more, Wednesday might be one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the past 12 months, but maybe we shouldn’t expect one of its stars to make a swift return to the MCU multiverse.
wegotthiscovered.com

A home invasion horror that flopped under 2 different titles unlocks a Top 10 streaming spot

The home invasion subgenre is one that’s always worth a watch provided there’s enough of a fresh spin on the formula, whether it takes place in the action or thriller space. Based on that logic, taking the tropes and trappings into supernatural territory should have worked a treat, but 2016’s Within ended up being instantly forgotten and swept under the rug.

Comments / 0

Community Policy