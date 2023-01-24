Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
What to See and Do in Iowa CityEast Coast TravelerIowa City, IA
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly asking convenience store clerk if they sell meth pipes
An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly asking a convenience store clerk if they sold meth pipes. Iowa City Police say 34-year-old Christopher Cummings of South Dodge Street entered Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive at 6:30pm on December 22nd and asked the clerk, “Where are the pipes?” Cummings then purchased a different item, but a baggie of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his pocket when he pulled out his wallet.
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of stealing cans meant for charity fundraiser
A Coralville man faces charges that he stole cans that were being collected for charity. The suspect, 58-year-old David Latham of the Western Hill Estates manufactured housing community, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 1:15 Saturday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on two different occasions last August, Latham stole cans meant for a youth wrestling club fundraiser from a collection area on North Croell Avenue in Tiffin. The wrestling club set up cameras at the site after the 2022 fundraising totals were almost $900 lower than the previous year’s total due to believed theft. Arrest records indicate Latham and his car were captured by the cameras stealing cans on multiple occasions.
KCJJ
Suspect wanted on weapons charge arrested after allegedly helping 11-year-old exact revenge on rival with water bead pistol
An Iowa City man wanted on a weapons charge has been arrested after allegedly helping an 11-year-old exact revenge on a rival by having her shoot the other child with a water bead pistol. 20-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Iowa...
KCJJ
Shelter House resident accused of assaulting, injuring staff member
A Shelter House resident faces charges that she assaulted and injured a staff member. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue homeless shelter just after 10:45 Wednesday morning for two female residents fighting. A staff member tried to break the fight up, but one of the participants…identified as 22-year-old Benyana Harper…allegedly assaulted the staff member so she could continue assaulting the other woman.
KBUR
Iowa City man’s murder conviction for suicide attempt upheld
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed suicide attempt. Radio Iowa reports that investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others.
KCRG.com
Waterloo police identify victim of fatal stabbing
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo have identified the victim of a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning. Police said the victim is 56-year-old Mack Bass, of Waterloo. Police responded to a report of vandalism in the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. Thursday. That’s when...
KCRG.com
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of the shooting near 2010 Glass Road Northeast just after 8 p.m. Police said the man that was shot was taken to the hospital...
College Student Who Wiped Out Entire Family Found Guilty by Iowa Jury
Alexander Jackson, the University of Iowa student accused of slaughtering his entire family before calling 911 to blame it on a masked intruder, was found guilty for their murders by an Iowa jury on Wednesday morning. The jury found Jackson guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of his parents, Jan and Melissa, and his 19-year-old sister, Sabrina Jackson. The trial uncovered that Jackson told cops he was shot in the foot as he tried to wrestle a rifle away from an intruder. The gun that Jackson claimed the intruder used belonged to his family, however, and investigators testified they found two clear palm prints on the gun that belonged to Jackson, as well as the gun’s box under his bed. All three of his family members died by gunshot wounds from the gun, cops said. Jackson, 22, will be sentenced at a later date, but faces a minimum sentence of life behind bars. Read it at KGAN
KCJJ
Police: Merchandise from multiple burglaries found in IC residence
Police say a search warrant has turned up merchandise from multiple burglaries inside an Iowa City residence. A search warrant was executed on 1413 Sycamore Street around 9am on October 20th. Investigators say they found property from at least four burglaries in Iowa City and Coralville in areas of the house under the purview of 36-year-old Bridget Dual. Dual…who has multiple previous theft convictions…has no known ties to the victims, many of whose names were on the stolen property.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital
A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
KWQC
Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle. Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision...
KCJJ
IC man accused of pawning thousands of dollars worth of his roommate’s disc golf equipment
Iowa City Police say a suspect stole thousands of dollars in disc golf equipment from his roommate and pawned it. Arrest records indicate 52-year-old David Schultz of The Quarters on Highway 6 East sold between 300 and 350 disc golf discs to Play It Again Sports on 1st Avenue last November. The total value of the discs was between $4,500 and $7,000.
KCRG.com
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of threatening to shoot citizens and police
An Iowa City man was arrested last week when he threatened to shoot people downtown. The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Old Capitol Mall. Police were called around 10:30 because 19-year-old Emmanuel Joselson of Graslon Drive was threatening to shoot people. While out with the officers, Joselson allegedly made...
KCJJ
Suspect accused of stealing copper, aluminum from IC business
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole copper and aluminum from a local business last month. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail last Friday after police say he tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. He now faces charges relating to an unrelated incident on December 11th. Investigators say an employee of Brandt Heating & Air Conditioning on Heinz Road found Kelley on the property around 10am that day. Kelley was reportedly transporting air conditioner parts to his vehicle parked nearby.
KCRG.com
One person Injured after Friday night crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:59 p.m. Friday night Area Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, and West Bertram Fire went to Mount Vernon Road and Wilder Drive due to an accident. At the scene, crews learned that 44-year-old Stephanie Turner had been traveling west on Mount Vernon Road near...
KCRG.com
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
Comments / 0