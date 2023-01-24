ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCJJ

IC man arrested after allegedly asking convenience store clerk if they sell meth pipes

An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly asking a convenience store clerk if they sold meth pipes. Iowa City Police say 34-year-old Christopher Cummings of South Dodge Street entered Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive at 6:30pm on December 22nd and asked the clerk, “Where are the pipes?” Cummings then purchased a different item, but a baggie of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his pocket when he pulled out his wallet.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man accused of stealing cans meant for charity fundraiser

A Coralville man faces charges that he stole cans that were being collected for charity. The suspect, 58-year-old David Latham of the Western Hill Estates manufactured housing community, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 1:15 Saturday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on two different occasions last August, Latham stole cans meant for a youth wrestling club fundraiser from a collection area on North Croell Avenue in Tiffin. The wrestling club set up cameras at the site after the 2022 fundraising totals were almost $900 lower than the previous year’s total due to believed theft. Arrest records indicate Latham and his car were captured by the cameras stealing cans on multiple occasions.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Shelter House resident accused of assaulting, injuring staff member

A Shelter House resident faces charges that she assaulted and injured a staff member. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue homeless shelter just after 10:45 Wednesday morning for two female residents fighting. A staff member tried to break the fight up, but one of the participants…identified as 22-year-old Benyana Harper…allegedly assaulted the staff member so she could continue assaulting the other woman.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Iowa City man’s murder conviction for suicide attempt upheld

Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed suicide attempt. Radio Iowa reports that investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo police identify victim of fatal stabbing

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo have identified the victim of a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning. Police said the victim is 56-year-old Mack Bass, of Waterloo. Police responded to a report of vandalism in the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. Thursday. That’s when...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of the shooting near 2010 Glass Road Northeast just after 8 p.m. Police said the man that was shot was taken to the hospital...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
TheDailyBeast

College Student Who Wiped Out Entire Family Found Guilty by Iowa Jury

Alexander Jackson, the University of Iowa student accused of slaughtering his entire family before calling 911 to blame it on a masked intruder, was found guilty for their murders by an Iowa jury on Wednesday morning. The jury found Jackson guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of his parents, Jan and Melissa, and his 19-year-old sister, Sabrina Jackson. The trial uncovered that Jackson told cops he was shot in the foot as he tried to wrestle a rifle away from an intruder. The gun that Jackson claimed the intruder used belonged to his family, however, and investigators testified they found two clear palm prints on the gun that belonged to Jackson, as well as the gun’s box under his bed. All three of his family members died by gunshot wounds from the gun, cops said. Jackson, 22, will be sentenced at a later date, but faces a minimum sentence of life behind bars. Read it at KGAN
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Police: Merchandise from multiple burglaries found in IC residence

Police say a search warrant has turned up merchandise from multiple burglaries inside an Iowa City residence. A search warrant was executed on 1413 Sycamore Street around 9am on October 20th. Investigators say they found property from at least four burglaries in Iowa City and Coralville in areas of the house under the purview of 36-year-old Bridget Dual. Dual…who has multiple previous theft convictions…has no known ties to the victims, many of whose names were on the stolen property.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital

A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle. Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of threatening to shoot citizens and police

An Iowa City man was arrested last week when he threatened to shoot people downtown. The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Old Capitol Mall. Police were called around 10:30 because 19-year-old Emmanuel Joselson of Graslon Drive was threatening to shoot people. While out with the officers, Joselson allegedly made...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Suspect accused of stealing copper, aluminum from IC business

An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole copper and aluminum from a local business last month. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail last Friday after police say he tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. He now faces charges relating to an unrelated incident on December 11th. Investigators say an employee of Brandt Heating & Air Conditioning on Heinz Road found Kelley on the property around 10am that day. Kelley was reportedly transporting air conditioner parts to his vehicle parked nearby.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One person Injured after Friday night crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:59 p.m. Friday night Area Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, and West Bertram Fire went to Mount Vernon Road and Wilder Drive due to an accident. At the scene, crews learned that 44-year-old Stephanie Turner had been traveling west on Mount Vernon Road near...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
ANAMOSA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy