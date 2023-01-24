ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

tysonsreporter.com

Fairfax County asks state for money to help offset cutting car tax

Fairfax County is again asking the state for money to offset anticipated reductions in resident vehicle tax payments. At a meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter written by Chairman Jeff McKay for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to include money in his budget for localities to blunt the impact of a 15% decrease in car tax revenue.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

