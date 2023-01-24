Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 28
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Detroit Catholic Central...
MLive.com
Stunning upsets headline Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in Michigan’s high school basketball season, most teams have established an identity and are looking for a strong finish to earn a favorable draw in the district tournament. Kalamazoo-area results from Thursday and Friday had a big impact on those efforts, as...
MLive.com
Well-traveled Renaissance runs past East Grand Rapids in girls hoops top-10 showdown
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Detroit Renaissance girls basketball team wasn’t about to let a few inches of snow or sub-freezing temperatures keep them from playing Saturday’s showdown at East Grand Rapids. And from the opening tip, the top-ranked and undefeated Phoenix looked comfortable playing 150...
MLive.com
Late run lifts Northview past Grand Rapids Christian in boys hoops showdown
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Northview’s Brady Swartz wasn’t sulking after Grand Rapids Christian’s Carter Goodyke blew by him for a bucket and a foul that gave the Eagles a 48-47 lead late in Friday’s boys basketball showdown. Rather than worry about the previous possession, Swartz...
MLive.com
Defense sparks Grand Blanc’s late comeback in boys hoops win over Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS - R.J. Taylor doesn’t have to score to have an impact on his team. The Grand Blanc senior struggled offensively, but his steal with 1:02 left in the game led to the game-winning bucket as the Bobcats rallied to beat Rockford 53-50 on Saturday night in the 2K23 Showcase at Aquinas College.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores blanks East Grand Rapids in high school hockey action
Mona Shores scored one goal in each of the three periods on Friday night and defeated East Grand Rapids in high school hockey. Oliver McDonald posted the shutout in net for the Sailors. The Sailors opened the scoring at 8:11 of the opening period on a goal by Jack Reelman....
localsportsjournal.com
A True Throwback: Lowe’s ties to Muskegon High School run deep
In a world of throwbacks – throwback jerseys, throwback games, throwback Thursdays – stands Thomas Lowe. Best known as T. L. to all, he is now part of the old guard at Muskegon High School and a throwback himself. In total, Lowe spent 46 years in public education....
Albion coach suspended for racial slur returns after three games in win over Hope
HOLLAND — The Albion College basketball program has been through a lot in the past month - a coach's suspension, the team threatening to boycott, a losing record and a long road to contention. But the Britons looked like the MIAA-title-contending team they have been the past few years...
Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region
The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off. One man […]
wmubroncos.com
WMU Football Head Coach Lance Taylor Announces Coaching Staff for 2023 Season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Western Michigan head football coach Lance Taylor has announced his coaching staff for the upcoming 2023 season. The staff features six returners in defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Lou Esposito, defensive line coach David Denham, cornerbacks coach Donald Celiscar, tight ends coach Eric Evans, director of football strength and conditioning Grant Geib and assistant director of strength and conditioning Kyle Murray. Western Michigan welcomes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Billy Cosh, running backs coach Anthony Davis, wide receivers coach Jordan Reid, offensive line coach Trevor Mendelson, safeties coach Tim Cooper, special team's coordinator Jeff Popovich, general manager Gaizka Crowley and assistant strength coach Isaiah Bishop.
2 plead guilty in shootout at East Kentwood High School
Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing
East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a city located in the west of the state, known for its strong economy, excellent job opportunities, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its beautiful parks, thriving arts and culture scene, and abundance of recreational activities.
WZZM 13
Accumulating snowfall continues into the weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday's snow played out as expected, leaving West Michigan with a fresh blanket of snow. The highest totals in West Michigan were down toward Battle Creek and Vicksburg. We had nearly three inches on the weather deck and portions of Muskegon saw three inches of snowfall.
Fox17
16-year-old victim found in East Grand Rapids remembered as 'a kid full of laughs'
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The individual who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. "A kid full of laughs, would smile. He was always helping, always energetic," said Jawaun Kenny, Walton's former football coach. “Just always the helpful kid."
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
Snowfest in downtown Muskegon to feature chili, soup and family-friendly activities
MUSKEGON, MI -- Snowfest, Muskegon’s largest winter festival, is returning this weekend for its 37th year with even more fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. The annual event hosted by the Junior Chamber International Greater Muskegon chapter takes place Saturday, Jan. 28. at 9 a.m. inside Trinity Health Arena, 470 W. Western Ave, and outside near the arena.
