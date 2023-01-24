Do you recognize these shoes? Suspects sought in Bainbridge Island burglary

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — The Bainbridge Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a recent burglary, but they don’t have much to go on.

Surveillance video posted by police shows two people entering the building. One person is seen putting items into a backpack.

It is difficult to identify the suspects’ faces from the video, so police were hoping someone might recognize the shoes one person was wearing. A photo from the parking lot also shows the same suspect carrying a case.

Police are also hoping the public might recognize the vehicles in the lot where the burglary occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bainbridge Island Police at 206-842-5211.

