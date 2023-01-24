Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
FOX Sports
DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls to 128-109 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 32 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls turned back a late rally and beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday night. Mo Wagner led the Magic with 27 points, combining with...
FOX Sports
LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo named starters for 2023 NBA All-Star Game | UNDISPUTED
The NBA All-Star Game starters were announced yesterday. LeBron James was the captain out of the West with Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Luka Doncic joining him. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the opposing team captain and the four other East starters are Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react and share their ASG snubs.
FOX Sports
Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
FOX Sports
Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82
Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
FOX Sports
Clippers extend win streak to 4 with 138-100 rout of Spurs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 35 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 138-100 rout of the reeling San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. It was the fifth time this season George has...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against New Orleans after 41-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 141-131 victory over the Indiana...
FOX Sports
Georgetown's Patrick Ewing leads The Good Guy and Bag Guy of the Week | Titus & Tate
FOX Sports’ Mark Titus and Tate Frazier talk about college basketball’s “Good Guy” and “Bag Guy” of this week. They talk about the Georgetown Hoyas' HC Patrick Ewing and more!
FOX Sports
Malinin leads U.S. men by 10 on Day 2 of skating nationals
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The new leading man of U.S. figure skating is here, and he's impossible to ignore. That doesn't mean the old guard is going away quietly. Rising star Ilia Malinin scored a personal-best 110.36 in the men's short program to kick off the second day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, leading second-place veteran Jason Brown by more than 10 points.
FOX Sports
Analysis: It may be time to re-think NBA All-Star voting
It’s reasonable to think Chet Holmgren will be an NBA All-Star one day. He was a highly recruited high school player whose one year at Gonzaga was stellar enough for Oklahoma City to make him the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft. He's an obvious talent, an enormous talent.
FOX Sports
Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston
Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row. Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall...
FOX Sports
NBA Roundtable: The Lakers' trade, Curry's ejection, and Simmons' downfall
It's the most wonderful time of the NBA regular season. With the trade deadline and All-Star Weekend on the horizon, this week, our panel of NBA reporters — Melissa Rohlin and Yaron Weitzman — takes a look at the Lakers' immediate future, an odd ejection in the Bay Area, and what to make of the new All-Star Draft.
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
Comments / 0