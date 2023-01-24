Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Related
2 homeless after Allentown row home blaze, fire official says
Two men were displaced early Friday after flames ignited a corner row home in Allentown, a city fire official said. City Fire Capt. John Christopher said the blaze began at about 2:30 a.m. at the home on North Seventh Street. Two male residents got out safely, he said. Crews were...
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Shots fired at vehicle near Orwigsburg
NORTH MANHEIM TWP. – State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating an apparent road rage incident south of the mountain. Troopers said the incident happened around 6pm Friday in the area of The Freeze on Route 61 South. The victim was headed southbound when an altercation occurred with another...
Cousins Nabbed In Santander Bank Heist In Palmer Township: Reports
A man facing eviction had his cousin drive him to rob a Santander Bank in Palmer Township — which happened as another Santander Bank across town was also robbed, according to police and news reports. It was not immediately clear if the incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26 were related.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two people killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie Township
Two people were killed in a crash in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County Sunday afternoon, officials said. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and car on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road. Around 4:30 p.m., the coroner's office confirmed they were called to the scene. At last check, Hamilton Boulevard remained closed...
2 families displaced, cats rescued in 2-alarm Nazareth house fire
Two cats were rescued and two families displaced after a Wednesday night fire in Nazareth, a fire official said. Crews arrived to find flames a little before 11:30 p.m. at a duplex in the 100 block of North Green Street in the borough, said Jerry Johnson, fire chief with Vigilance Hose Company No. 1.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
One injured after Laurel Run crash
LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured in a Luzerne County crash Thursday night, state police are handling the investigation. According to state police, first responders received a report of a two-car crash with entrapment in the 3300 block of Laurel Run Road around 7 p.m. Crews on the scene told Eyewitness […]
fox29.com
Woman struck by gunfire as road rage incident erupts on Lincoln Drive in East Falls, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a 29-year-old woman became the victim of a road rage incident early Saturday morning. Officers were called to a local hospital for a shooting victim around 3:30 a.m. after she arrived by private vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during...
Customers Slam Lehigh Italian Restaurant Over Lack Of Transparency After Sudden Closure
The lights were off and the doors were locked at A Ca Mia when patrons showed up for their reservations over the weekend, they said. No phone call, no social media post. Nothing to let them know that one of their favorite Northampton County Italian restaurants was closing, they said.
Double shooting suspect runs into Trenton apartment, remains on the loose: Police
Police say the suspect shot at two people then went into an apartment building.
sauconsource.com
Water Street Crash Brings Down Poles, Closes Road for Hours
For businesses and residents along W. Water Street between Front and Main streets in Hellertown, Thursday turned out to be anything but business as usual after a one-car accident involving downed telephone poles and wires closed the busy roadway for hours. Authorities said the poles were brought down when an...
Philly shooting victim who walked into hospital pronounced dead: Police
Police were notified of a gunshot victim who walked into Lankenau Medical Center.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two arrested in connection with bank robbery in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Two people are behind bars after thieves targeted a pair of banks at just about the exact same time Thursday afternoon. The banks are located less than two miles apart from each other in Palmer Township, Northampton County. So far, police have not said there's any...
Brief single-lane restriction planned this week at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge
There’ll be a one-lane travel restriction in each direction starting this week at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge as part of its ongoing rehabilitation project. The bridge will have the restrictions in place between 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. A left turn lane is expected to remain available at the Easton side of the bridge during the lane closure period.
Reading Officials ID Teen Victim, Reveal Cause Of Deadly Fire
Authorities in Reading have identified the 13-year-old girl killed in a two-alarm house fire early on Saturday, Jan. 21. Empressi Martin was sleeping on the third floor at 630 Summit Avenue when the fire began just after 4 a.m., the city Fire Department said in a statement. Her cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation, they added.
sanatogapost.com
Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts
HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
Teenager was DUI when he crashed into vehicle carrying four elderly people: Police
A Reading teenager driving under the influence sent four elderly people into the hospital when he crashed his car into theirs’ Jan. 22, according to state police in Lancaster County. The 18-year-old was driving north on Brenneman Road in Strasburg Township when his car drifted into the southbound lane,...
wrnjradio.com
Police: Man killed in tree-cutting accident involving chainsaw in Hunterdon County
TEWKSBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 33-year-old man was killed when a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Tewksbury Township Thursday morning, according to Tewksbury Township Police Chief Timothy Barlow. On Jan. 26, at around 9:10 a.m., police responded to 29 McCann Mill Road for...
Family 'one step closer to getting closure' after verdict in deadly Monroe County DUI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After six years, Thomas Patti was convicted in connection with a crash that killed Cody Bensel in Monroe County in 2016. The long-awaited verdict, however, isn't sitting well with everyone. "We are obviously very disappointed. We feel as though the jury got this decision wrong,"...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0