Bethlehem, PA

abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Shots fired at vehicle near Orwigsburg

NORTH MANHEIM TWP. – State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating an apparent road rage incident south of the mountain. Troopers said the incident happened around 6pm Friday in the area of The Freeze on Route 61 South. The victim was headed southbound when an altercation occurred with another...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One injured after Laurel Run crash

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured in a Luzerne County crash Thursday night, state police are handling the investigation. According to state police, first responders received a report of a two-car crash with entrapment in the 3300 block of Laurel Run Road around 7 p.m. Crews on the scene told Eyewitness […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Water Street Crash Brings Down Poles, Closes Road for Hours

For businesses and residents along W. Water Street between Front and Main streets in Hellertown, Thursday turned out to be anything but business as usual after a one-car accident involving downed telephone poles and wires closed the busy roadway for hours. Authorities said the poles were brought down when an...
HELLERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Brief single-lane restriction planned this week at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge

There’ll be a one-lane travel restriction in each direction starting this week at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge as part of its ongoing rehabilitation project. The bridge will have the restrictions in place between 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. A left turn lane is expected to remain available at the Easton side of the bridge during the lane closure period.
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Officials ID Teen Victim, Reveal Cause Of Deadly Fire

Authorities in Reading have identified the 13-year-old girl killed in a two-alarm house fire early on Saturday, Jan. 21. Empressi Martin was sleeping on the third floor at 630 Summit Avenue when the fire began just after 4 a.m., the city Fire Department said in a statement. Her cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation, they added.
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts

HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
