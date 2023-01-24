Read full article on original website
epicdinoman
5d ago
Guess that's what happens when you appear to be hiding something........Like a cover up from driving will drunk
cbs17
Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
cbs17
Durham BBQ restaurant gets a big boost from community after fear of closing amid repairs and inflation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When CBS 17 first met Fabianne Simmons two weeks ago she described things at her restaurant as dire. She’s the owner of Backyard BBQ Pit in Durham. Not only did the restaurant need costly repairs, but they were also trying to keep the food affordable amid high inflation.
Zebulon man's love for music, career pivot leads to SiriusXM gig
ZEBULON, N.C. — A Wake County man will make his on-air debut this weekend on SiriusXM satellite radio from his home studio in Zebulon. Dean Baldwin is a passionate music fan and enjoys styles ranging from classical to classic rock. He and his wife, Marie, played in a cover band in the Triangle area after moving here in 1999.
13-year-old shot while walking along road in Rocky Mount; bullets damaged nearby apartment, police say
A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking along a road in Rocky Mount Saturday night, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
WRAL
Neighbors hold vigil for woman shot near Duke Park in Durham.
The woman was shot early Friday morning. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The woman was shot early Friday morning. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died.
WITN
13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina boy was shot while walking Saturday night. Rocky Mount Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Cokey Road in response to multiple shots fired calls. Officers say that while on scene, they were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that...
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
WRAL
Vigil held for woman who died in Durham park shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A vigil was held for a woman who died in a park shooting Sunday. Durham Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting near a Durham park on Knox Street Friday, where they found the woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital with...
WRAL
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
cbs17
Woman dies after Durham shooting near Duke Park, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a shooting in Durham early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of West Knox Street near Duke Park. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman who had...
Woman shot and killed near Duke Park in Durham
Durham police say shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to West Knox Street where they found someone who had been shot.
WRAL
Zebulon man going out on the airwaves...
ZEBULON, N.C. — A Wake County man will make his radio debut this weekend on SiriusXM satellite radio from his home studio in Zebulon. Dean Baldwin is a passionate music fan and enjoys styles ranging from classical to classic rock. He and his wife, Marie, devoted time to playing in a cover band in the Triangle area after moving here in 1999.
Video from auditor's office shows Beth Wood get into car minutes before hit-and-run crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State Auditor on Friday shows Beth Wood, the chief of that office, getting into her state-issued car minutes before a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against her. Wood was involved in a Dec. 8...
13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount
On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
cbs17
Police remain on scene of fatal Cary hit-and-run
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary Police Department remains on scene of a busy road in the town after a fatal hit-and-run. One person has died after a vehicle struck them along Kildaire Farm Road near Advent Court and Waverly Place Shopping Center, Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander said Thursday night.
cbs17
Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
cbs17
Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
cbs17
Durham police looking for vehicle that may be connected to power tool thefts
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to power tool thefts. On Jan. 13 shortly before 5 a.m., police said two unknown suspects were using what appeared to be a white sedan when they broke into a work van in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1500 block of North Gregson Street.
