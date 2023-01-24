ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

epicdinoman
5d ago

Guess that's what happens when you appear to be hiding something........Like a cover up from driving will drunk

cbs17

Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Zebulon man's love for music, career pivot leads to SiriusXM gig

ZEBULON, N.C. — A Wake County man will make his on-air debut this weekend on SiriusXM satellite radio from his home studio in Zebulon. Dean Baldwin is a passionate music fan and enjoys styles ranging from classical to classic rock. He and his wife, Marie, played in a cover band in the Triangle area after moving here in 1999.
ZEBULON, NC
WITN

13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina boy was shot while walking Saturday night. Rocky Mount Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Cokey Road in response to multiple shots fired calls. Officers say that while on scene, they were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Vigil held for woman who died in Durham park shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A vigil was held for a woman who died in a park shooting Sunday. Durham Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting near a Durham park on Knox Street Friday, where they found the woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital with...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after Durham shooting near Duke Park, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a shooting in Durham early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of West Knox Street near Duke Park. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman who had...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Zebulon man going out on the airwaves...

ZEBULON, N.C. — A Wake County man will make his radio debut this weekend on SiriusXM satellite radio from his home studio in Zebulon. Dean Baldwin is a passionate music fan and enjoys styles ranging from classical to classic rock. He and his wife, Marie, devoted time to playing in a cover band in the Triangle area after moving here in 1999.
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL News

13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount

On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Police remain on scene of fatal Cary hit-and-run

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary Police Department remains on scene of a busy road in the town after a fatal hit-and-run. One person has died after a vehicle struck them along Kildaire Farm Road near Advent Court and Waverly Place Shopping Center, Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander said Thursday night.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
cbs17

Durham police looking for vehicle that may be connected to power tool thefts

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to power tool thefts. On Jan. 13 shortly before 5 a.m., police said two unknown suspects were using what appeared to be a white sedan when they broke into a work van in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1500 block of North Gregson Street.
DURHAM, NC

