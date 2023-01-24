ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two

UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
TRENTON, NJ
WOLF

Lackawanna County woman wanted on warrants, drug charges

Archbold (Lackawanna County) - Members of the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop R Vice Unit, along with the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia after serving a search warrant inside of a Krajewski Road home on Tuesday. Police say the suspect, identified...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Suspect, alleged driver in Palmer Township bank robbery are jailed, court records say

A Forks Township man saying he needed rent money enlisted his cousin to drive him to rob a bank Thursday in Palmer Township, and now both face charges, police say. Officers were alerted about 3:40 p.m. to a bank robbery in progress at Santander Bank, 3120 William Penn Highway. It was reported someone wearing a black ski mask had entered the bank, lifted up his shirt, gave the teller a bag and told her to fill it before running off, according to court records.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts

HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash

BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. No word on the woman's condition or what...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Man KO'd Cop And Stole His TASER, Jury Finds

A Berks County man was convicted of wrestling away a police officer's TASER device and then knocking him unconscious, authorities say. Jacob Aharonian, 23, of Morgantown, was found guilty of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer following a three-day trial, said District Attorney John T. Adams in a statement Friday, January 27.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Newark Police Detective Faces No Charges in Carl Dorsey’s Death

NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury declined to indict police Detective Rod L. Simpkins, 55, in the fatal shooting of unarmed Carl Dorsey III on New Year’s Day 2021, N.J. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. That decision drew swift responses from Mayor Ras J. Baraka, and outrage from Lawrence Hamm, head of the People’s Organization For Progress, who plans a downtown rally Monday, Jan 30, to condemn the decision. On Saturday, that grand jury’s unwelcome outcome in Dorsey’s case also got aired as People's Organization for Progress held a protest outside the Newark courthouse to decry the police beating death 29-year-old Tyre...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
WBRE

$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy