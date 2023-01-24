Read full article on original website
Double shooting suspect runs into Trenton apartment, remains on the loose: Police
Police say the suspect shot at two people then went into an apartment building.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two
UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
WOLF
Lackawanna County woman wanted on warrants, drug charges
Archbold (Lackawanna County) - Members of the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop R Vice Unit, along with the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia after serving a search warrant inside of a Krajewski Road home on Tuesday. Police say the suspect, identified...
Trenton Police Investigating Shooting And Stabbing
January 28, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 4:20 p.m. today January 28, 2023 Trenton Police were summoned to the first block…
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
BREAKING: Two Wounded In Eisenhower Ave Shooting, Police searching for Shooter
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating a shooting that left a male and female wounded. The shooting happened just after 7:30 Pm Saturday on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave. The male sustained a gunshot to his hand and the female suffered a gunshot to the hip area. Police are evacuating...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two arrested in connection with bank robbery in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Two people are behind bars after thieves targeted a pair of banks at just about the exact same time Thursday afternoon. The banks are located less than two miles apart from each other in Palmer Township, Northampton County. So far, police have not said there's any...
Carjacking suspect in critical condition after being shot by victim: Police
Police say the victim fired a gun through the windshield, shattering the vehicle's glass and hitting the suspect in the chest.
Suspect, alleged driver in Palmer Township bank robbery are jailed, court records say
A Forks Township man saying he needed rent money enlisted his cousin to drive him to rob a bank Thursday in Palmer Township, and now both face charges, police say. Officers were alerted about 3:40 p.m. to a bank robbery in progress at Santander Bank, 3120 William Penn Highway. It was reported someone wearing a black ski mask had entered the bank, lifted up his shirt, gave the teller a bag and told her to fill it before running off, according to court records.
sanatogapost.com
Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts
HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash
BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. No word on the woman's condition or what...
Cousins Nabbed In Santander Bank Heist In Palmer Township: Reports
A man facing eviction had his cousin drive him to rob a Santander Bank in Palmer Township — which happened as another Santander Bank across town was also robbed, according to police and news reports. It was not immediately clear if the incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26 were related.
2 police pursuits from 2 banks at the same time in Palmer Township
Palmer Township police pursued suspects linked to crimes at two different banks in the township at the same time Thursday afternoon. Both crimes were at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release issued by Police Chief Wayne Smith. There’s no indication that the two crimes are related, Smith said.
Trenton man charged with shoplifting, drug offenses in West Windsor
A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting and drug offenses after he allegedly loaded up a shopping cart with electronic items valued at more than $1,800 at Best Buy on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. A police officer who was on patrol was flagged down...
Family 'one step closer to getting closure' after verdict in deadly Monroe County DUI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After six years, Thomas Patti was convicted in connection with a crash that killed Cody Bensel in Monroe County in 2016. The long-awaited verdict, however, isn't sitting well with everyone. "We are obviously very disappointed. We feel as though the jury got this decision wrong,"...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two people killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie Township
Two people were killed in a crash in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County Sunday afternoon, officials said. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and car on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road. Around 4:30 p.m., the coroner's office confirmed they were called to the scene. At last check, Hamilton Boulevard remained closed...
Police Search For Missing Northampton County Juvenile
Police are seeking the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile from Northampton County. Logan Stenger lives in the 3800 block of William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, police said on Thursday, Jan. 26. Stenger stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. No further...
Berks Man KO'd Cop And Stole His TASER, Jury Finds
A Berks County man was convicted of wrestling away a police officer's TASER device and then knocking him unconscious, authorities say. Jacob Aharonian, 23, of Morgantown, was found guilty of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer following a three-day trial, said District Attorney John T. Adams in a statement Friday, January 27.
Newark Police Detective Faces No Charges in Carl Dorsey’s Death
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury declined to indict police Detective Rod L. Simpkins, 55, in the fatal shooting of unarmed Carl Dorsey III on New Year’s Day 2021, N.J. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. That decision drew swift responses from Mayor Ras J. Baraka, and outrage from Lawrence Hamm, head of the People’s Organization For Progress, who plans a downtown rally Monday, Jan 30, to condemn the decision. On Saturday, that grand jury’s unwelcome outcome in Dorsey’s case also got aired as People's Organization for Progress held a protest outside the Newark courthouse to decry the police beating death 29-year-old Tyre...
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
