ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Football World Reacts To Tuesday's Josh Heupel Announcement

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTxdV_0kPiEb2500

It took just one season for Tennessee to feel some pressure about head coach Josh Heupel getting a bigger job elsewhere.

The Volunteers, as a result, are putting their money where their mouth is.

Heupel and Tennessee have agreed to a new contract extension that makes him the next $9 million man in college football.

A well-earned extension for Heupel, who's looking to give the rest of the SEC a headache for years to come.

"BREAKING: Tennessee has extended Josh Heupel's contract through January of 2029, where he'll make $9 million annually. Heupel's bump in pay is up $4 million from what he made in 2022," Volquest Staff wrote.

"BREAKING Tennessee has extended Josh Heupel's contract through January of 2029. He moves into the top 10 nationally for coaching salaries up to $9 million annually," On3 wrote.

"Our Coach! 2022 AP SEC Coach of the Year and National Coach of the Year Finalist Josh Heupel has earned a contract extension through January 2029," Tennessee Football said.

"Josh Heupel, who led @Vol_Football to its first 11-win season since 2001, has received a new deal that will pay him $9 million a year and extend him through the 2028 season, sources tell ESPN," said Chris Low.

Tennessee will try and make some more noise out in SEC country this coming fall.

Comments / 32

Gary Love
4d ago

He had done the impossible. They offered everyone who was anyone as a coach, and they all refused.This man should run for President, because he works at being great!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Alabama could hire former NFL head coach

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Three reasons Georgia won't '3-peat' in 2023

Georgia is looking to make history in 2023. It will be favored to win a third-straight National Championship but we all know how tough it will be. DawgsHQ is digging in early and we've taken on the task of finding a few reasons why Georgia won't three-peat. Check'em out...
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend

Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
Yardbarker

Panthers reportedly didn't speak to Steve Wilks about assistant role under Frank Reich

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers passed on interim coach Steve Wilks, instead hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role. As the Panthers' coaching search concluded, a ludicrous notion began to spread that Carolina would like to have Wilks and Reich on the same staff in a perfect world. According to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers never had conversations with either candidate related to working together.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Tuscaloosa News

Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread

Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends basketball into orbit during half-court shot on College GameDay

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton took a couple half-court shots Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay, prior to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge between the No. 4 Vols and No. 10 Texas, but his heave of a basketball toward the concourse area of Thompson Boiling Arena is what everyone is talking about prior to tip-off. Milton reared back and tossed a ball high over the goal and into the second level, a distance nearly spanning a football field considering its starting point.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas

The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
67K+
Followers
4K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy