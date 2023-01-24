Football World Reacts To Tuesday's Josh Heupel Announcement

It took just one season for Tennessee to feel some pressure about head coach Josh Heupel getting a bigger job elsewhere.

The Volunteers, as a result, are putting their money where their mouth is.

Heupel and Tennessee have agreed to a new contract extension that makes him the next $9 million man in college football.

A well-earned extension for Heupel, who's looking to give the rest of the SEC a headache for years to come.

"BREAKING: Tennessee has extended Josh Heupel's contract through January of 2029, where he'll make $9 million annually. Heupel's bump in pay is up $4 million from what he made in 2022," Volquest Staff wrote.

Tennessee will try and make some more noise out in SEC country this coming fall.