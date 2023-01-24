Breaking: San Francisco 49ers Player Arrested On Tuesday

San Jose police have arrested San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu, Mercury News reports this Tuesday morning.

Omenihu, 25, was taken into custody following suspicions of misdemeanor domestic violence.

He was booked at the Santa Clara County jail Monday afternoon, San Jose police say, however, he has since been released after posting bail.

According to the Mercury News report, police were sent to Omenihu's home around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon following a report of domestic violence.

A woman at Omenihu's home told officers that Charles was her boyfriend. Her call to police was made after he, “pushed her to the ground during an argument.”

Per police at the scene, the woman reported having arm pain but, "officers did not observe any visible physical injuries."

The 49ers released a statement on Omenihu's case this morning.

"We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information," the San Francisco franchise said.

A rotational defensive lineman for the 49ers in 2022-23, Omenihu played 54 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps this season. He accrued 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they arrive.