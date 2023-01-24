ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Jimmy Johnson Reacts To The Tony Romo, Dak Prescott Comparison

Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. on Monday tweeted a comparison of Dak Prescott and Tony Romo's career accolades.

The tweet polarized social media, as the stats Hill cited were narrow in scope. Nevertheless, it ignited a debate among fans regarding Prescott's upside, and whether his legacy would one day surpass Romo's.

Hill's tweet made the rounds, even catching the eye of Cowboys legend Jimmy Johnson. The former Dallas coach who guided the team to a pair of Super Bowls had this to say of the Romo vs Prescott debate.

"Romo may have had more big plays but more interceptions."

The comparison, of course, is premature. Romo enjoyed a 14-season career while the 29-year old Prescott is just seven years into his career.

But concerns exist surrounding Dak's propensity for turnovers. Prescott tossed a league-leading 15 interceptions on the season and threw two costly picks in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans were quick to join the debate and share their thoughts on whether Romo-Prescott comparisons were fair.

"Romo had 1 year with a top 10 defense. Dak has had 4, with another ranked 11th. Apples and oranges," one user tweeted.

Another user made the point- whether fair or unfair- that Romo improved as he aged, while Prescott appears to be on the decline.

The 2023 season will bring renewed hope for Prescott to separate himself from quarterbacks of the past and gain the fans' trust back.

Comments / 26

Jon Prevo
5d ago

Romo, year after year, put up elite qb numbers, on bad teams. Poor quality defenses, uncompetitive offensive lines, 2nd tier receiver corps and running games... Deserved more than any other qb with the exception of Dan Marino, a legacy of championship success. Prescott has never been consistently good. Brilliant, at times, but absent the next week with no realistic explanation. He's got a long way to go to compare with Romo.

Reply(2)
11
Andy Garrett
5d ago

They both suck. No championship games and no SB. Has beens that never were. Time to move on. In 2007, Romo should have won the SB but choked against the Giants after going to Cabo with his buddy, TWITTEN, on the bye week.

Reply(1)
7
