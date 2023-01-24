O’Fallon set to celebrate history expert extraordinaire, community pillar Brian Keller

For all he does for his hometown, Brian Keller is getting his day. The local historian, icon and official photographer of all things O’Fallon is being celebrated this Saturday, Jan. 28, with Brian Keller Day.

“Brian is O’Fallon, born, raised and committed to all the positive things happening here in town,” said Jon Greenstreet of the Downtown Merchants Association. “His innate ability to capture the beauty of our town through photography is something many appreciate. And if you want to know something from the past here in town, a quick call to Brian will have you an answer quick.”

Festivities kick off in the Downtown O’Fallon District from 1-5 p.m. A fun-for-all trivia walk through the district will take place from 1-3 p.m. and, for the first time ever, an exclusive Brian Keller Photography exhibition at O’Fallon Station from 3-5 p.m.

Keller has taken hundreds of photos documenting the city over the years, including O’Fallon Station events and Vine Street Market.

Chances to win prizes for O’Fallon historical knowledge and opportunities to enjoy, bid on and order prints of the best of Brian Keller’s photography from around O’Fallon are part of the day.

Keller, president of the O’Fallon Historical Society, has been singled out several times for his tireless work to promote the city, and his dedication to preserve the history of O’Fallon and the surrounding area. He received a city proclamation three years ago. Last year, there was a day in his honor, and this is building on all that.

At that January 2020 council meeting, Mayor Herb Roach said, “He doesn’t brag about the things he does all around the community. At almost all the city activities, he is there. He is always there to help others. This man is not only telling us about what’s happening now but will record today’s history for future generations to come. I don’t know if we can ever say thank you enough.”

When asked to say a few words, Keller said, “I’m pretty speechless. I don’t feel that I deserve this at all, but I appreciate the sentiment. I love history and I love this community.”

Over the years, he helped maintain the O’Fallon Historical Society Museum , located at 101 W. State St., in downtown. OHS membership information and meeting schedules are available on their website: www.ofallonhistory.net .

The Trivia Walk

The trivia walk takes place from 1-3 p.m.with one question at each participating establishment. People can pick up their trivia card at the station starting at 12:45 p.m. and turn it in back to the event officials at the station by 3:15 p.m. Then participants can stay and enjoy the art, bid on the silent auction prints on display, enjoy light snacks and even order prints of their favorite photos in smaller sizes.

Participants include:

Gears @ Bike Surgeon

Courage and Grace

Fezziwigs

Furchild

Refinery Salon

SCHWARZ Center

Three Sisters

VFW

More about Mr. History in O’Fallon

Additionally, over the past few years, Keller has been helping the O’Fallon Historical Society branch out beyond the museum walls — having the caboose open more frequently, hosting Pub Table Historian at Gears, creating the History Portal in partnership with the O’Fallon Public Library, and participating in Founders’ Day at the Vine Street Market.

“It’s part of our effort to make local history more accessible and learning about it interesting and even fun. While the museum is our flagship operation, not everyone can come and visit. So, these are ways we can bring the museum and awareness of local history to them,” Keller said prior to Founders Day.

As the “Pub Table Historian” — a regular event at Gears — he talks about O’Fallon throughout history. There is no cost, but Gears does offer food and drink. Greenstreet said the event is planned for 6 p.m. every second Thursday of the month.

William Holden Day Proclamation: From left, Tom Schwarztrauber and Brian Keller, president of the O'Fallon Historical Society, with Mayor Herb Roach in spring 2018.

A wall display at the OTown Food Hall & Tap Room features the history of O'Fallon in a visual timeline, a joint venture with the O'Fallon Historical Society. Brian Keller, OHS president, and Jessica Short contributed.