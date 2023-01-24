Read full article on original website
RHS SAYS PROGRAMS TO ADDRESS PANDEMIC’S EFFECTS ON GRAD RATES
Roseburg High School Principal Dr. Jill Weber says that as anticipated, disruptions in learning caused by the pandemic have stalled the upward trajectory of Roseburg High School’s graduation rate. Weber says the success of programs meant to ensure that students stay on track to graduate indicates that the downward...
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas of...
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH NOON FRIDAY
A 16-year old male led deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on a high- speed chase which started late Tuesday night. Information released Thursday from DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. a sedan passed a deputy while traveling northbound at 88 miles per hour on Interstate 5 2 miles north of the Winchester interchange. A pursuit was initiated. The driver took the south Sutherlin exit, failing to stop at stop signs and driving into the oncoming lane.
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO OPEN WARMING SHELTER
Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help the Roseburg Warming Center from Sunday through next Wednesday. A City of Roseburg release said everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on especially cold nights will be welcome at the center, which is housed at the Roseburg Senior Center, at 1614 Southeast Stephens Street.
FATHER CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON
A father was cited for recklessly endangering another person, following an incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to contact Department of Human Services employees regarding a juvenile that ingested marijuana and tested positive for THC at a doctor’s appointment. The...
MYRTLE CREEK WARMING CENTER TO BE OPEN SUNDAY NIGHT
The River United Pentecostal Church at 194 Old Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek will provide a warming center Sunday night. It will be open from 7:30 p.m. through 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Capacity is limited to 8 individuals. Check-in will be accepted through only 10:00 p.m. Intoxicated individuals will not be allowed to check in. Drugs, alcohol and pets will also not be permitted on the property.
SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE STRIKES FREEWAY MEDIAN
A southbound vehicle struck the freeway median on Interstate 5 southbound a mile north of the Winchester exit on Thursday morning. An Oregon State Police report said just after 10:30 a.m. the driver, an Oakland resident, began to choke on her coffee. It was unknown if she lost consciousness but the sedan drifted to the left and struck the center barrier before coming to rest.
MINOR INJURIES WHEN BICYCLIST WAS HIT BY PICKUP IN SUTHERLIN WEDNESDAY
A bicyclist received minor injuries when he was hit by a pickup in Sutherlin on Wednesday. An SPD report said at about 5:20 p.m. the adult cyclist was riding in the wrong direction in the 1200 block of West Central Avenue when he was hit by the pickup, which was pulling into the roadway. The bicyclist declined medical attention, after apparently only sustaining a scrape on his knee.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT OF SCRAP METAL
Roseburg Police cited a man following the alleged theft of scrap metal on Thursday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of Dee Street after a call regarding the theft came in. The 40-year old suspect was contacted at his home. He was cited for third-degree theft and was released on the scene.
MANUFACTURED HOME DESTROYED IN SATURDAY MORNING FIRE
A manufactured home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the City of Roseburg Fire Department said crews responded just after 6:00 a.m. to the blaze in a mobile home park in the 2000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Jewell said initial reports indicated that the living room was on fire with smoke and flames seen. A caller said all residents had evacuated the home.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING BOTTLE OF LOTION
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police Thursday night, for allegedly stealing a bottle of lotion. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after the 48-year old grabbed the product and allegedly lathered it all over his body, while he was still inside the store. The suspect did not have any money to pay for the lotion.
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION, ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT SOUGHT
The victim from a Tuesday night assault remains in critical condition, and Grants Pass Police are now offering a reward for information as they are trying to find 36-year old Benjamin Foster, the suspect in the case. Thursday evening, GPPD, with assistance from the Oregon State Police SWAT Team, the...
DANGEROUS SUSPECT WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, STILL ON THE RUN
A man described by law enforcement as an “extremely dangerous suspect” wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, remains on the run. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department said detectives and fugitive apprehension teams are continuing to follow investigative leads as they work to locate 36-year old Benjamin Foster.
16 YEAR-OLD LEADS DEPUTIES ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE
