You may already know that Washington State is a great place to raise a family, but do you know why?. Washington State Ranked 12th Best State to Raise a Family. I have lived in Washington State my whole life and it has changed a lot. One thing that hasn't changed much, Washington State is still a great place to raise a family. Washington proves that again by being ranked the 12th best State to Raise a Family by Wallet Hub. They ranked the list after looking at a bunch of different categories like affordability, safety, education, and family fun.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO