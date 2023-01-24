Buffalo man pleads guilty to multiple felonies, faces 15 years in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to multiple felonies related to shooting at a victim in a moving vehicle in the Black Rock neighborhood, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Abdulla Abdalla, also known as “Dooley,” pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Jan. 19, 2021, a victim was sitting inside of his parked vehicle on Howell Street when Abdalla approached him. The two were engaged in an ongoing dispute involving a female.

According to police, during the encounter, the victim saw Abdalla reach for an object inside of his satchel and made threatening statements. The victim, believing Abdalla was in possession of a handgun, attempted to flea by driving off.

As the victim drove away, police say Abdalla intentionally fired multiple shots from an illegal handgun into the vehicle. According to police, the victim was not injured by the gunfire but was hit by a piece of plastic shrapnel from the driver’s side door panel, which was damaged as a result of the gunfire.

The victim drove to a gas station on Niagara Street and Bird Avenue where he called police to report the crime. Police say investigators recovered one bullet and bullet fragments from the victim’s vehicle as well as six cartridge cases from the sidewalk and curb on Howell Street.

Adballa is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on March 6. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and was held without bail.

