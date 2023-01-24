ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man pleads guilty to multiple felonies, faces 15 years in prison

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDOyw_0kPiE1XI00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to multiple felonies related to shooting at a victim in a moving vehicle in the Black Rock neighborhood, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Abdulla Abdalla, also known as “Dooley,” pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Jan. 19, 2021, a victim was sitting inside of his parked vehicle on Howell Street when Abdalla approached him. The two were engaged in an ongoing dispute involving a female.

According to police, during the encounter, the victim saw Abdalla reach for an object inside of his satchel and made threatening statements. The victim, believing Abdalla was in possession of a handgun, attempted to flea by driving off.

As the victim drove away, police say Abdalla intentionally fired multiple shots from an illegal handgun into the vehicle. According to police, the victim was not injured by the gunfire but was hit by a piece of plastic shrapnel from the driver’s side door panel, which was damaged as a result of the gunfire.

The victim drove to a gas station on Niagara Street and Bird Avenue where he called police to report the crime. Police say investigators recovered one bullet and bullet fragments from the victim’s vehicle as well as six cartridge cases from the sidewalk and curb on Howell Street.

Adballa is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on March 6. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and was held without bail.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Former BPD officer facing charges related to looting investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo Police officer is facing charges for allegedly harassing police during a looting investigation during the December blizzard, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Friday. Police say that on Christmas Day around 10:50 p.m., 55-year-old Cariol Horne obstructed police officers while they were conducting interviews related to an […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Gowanda Man Arrested on Drug Warrant in Salamanca

A Gowanda man was arrested on a warrant in Salamanca Thursday. Salamanca Police arrested 28-year-old Jordan Coulon on a bench warrant for failure to appear out of Cattaraugus County of Criminal drug charges. Coulon was turned over to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
SALAMANCA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Amherst shooting, faces gun and drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Amherst, according to police. As a result of the shooting, 27-year-old Daniel Wyatt of Buffalo was arrested, police said Friday. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent […]
AMHERST, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Search Warrants Result in Multiple Arrests

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — Two search warrants resulting in four arrests and the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons were conducted in Dunkirk during the early morning hours on Friday. Dunkirk Police SRT made entrance at 201 Deer Street while the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT made...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man pleads guilty to meth charge

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Judge to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, five grams or more of methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced the guilty plea from 51-year-old Luis Martinez. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years and a fine of $5 million.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

A Salamanca man was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year-old Dashawn Davis with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance of half an ounce or more, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
SALAMANCA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man sentenced on multiple rape, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was sentenced Thursday as a second felony offender for attacking three women, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daquawn D. Mike was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years post-release supervision for three separate attacks on three women. In October 2022, Mike […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
YourErie

Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD investigating overnight shooting, man injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight. Police say a 20-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC just after 12:30 a.m. after being struck by gunfire in the leg area. Police say the victim is listed in stable condition. According to police, detectives are investigating if the shooting […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

11-Year-Old Rape Victim Testifies Against Chautauqua County Man

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An 11-year-old victim of a Chautauqua County man accused of sexually assaulting and raping children delivered stomach churning testimony to a jury Thursday. Prosecutors with the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office called one of Dustin Post’s alleged victims to the stand during the...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy