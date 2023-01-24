CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are out of Alert Mode but be aware that slick road conditions are possible very early this morning due to the snow and freezing rain.The Winter Weather Advisories have been lifted. Conditions will be improving throughout the day. Temperatures will be slowly falling, however, as we head into a few very cold days.Light freezing rain early this morning will be wrapping up and replaced by light snow this morning and some lake-effect light snow in Indiana into the afternoon. The story will now be about the cold that's on the way. High temps Monday and Tuesday in the teens. Sub-zero temps Monday night with wind chills down to about -12 at ORD and -18 in DeKalb County.ForecastToday- Light snow this morning. High of 25.Tonight-Cloudy. Low of 11.Monday- Clouds decreasing. Cold. High of 15.Positive note:The sun will rise at 7:07 and it won't set until AFTER 5pm! (5:02)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO