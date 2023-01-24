Read full article on original website
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
Blast of Arctic air arriving in Chicago area today
The high temperature will only reach 26 degrees and will crash to a low of just 10 degrees tonight, AccuWeather says. Tomorrow, expect even harsher conditions in Chicago. The NWS anticipates wind chill factors as low as 10 below zero Monday morning.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Over Chicago Counties to Prep for Incoming Snowstorm
To get ready for the impending snowstorm, some Chicago counties are already under a winter weather advisory. Chicago and the surrounding counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from Saturday morning through Sunday morning, with several areas also under a Winter Storm Warning. Winter Storm Warning. Up until 3 AM...
With Rain and Snow Possible This Weekend, Here's a Timeline of What You Could See and When
While it appears the Chicago area will experience precipitation of some sort this weekend, what exactly we'll see remains up in the air. If it does snow, accumulation will likely vary widely - depending on where you live. Here is a timeline of what could occur and when from a...
WGNtv.com
Skilling: Bursts of snow Friday and cold conditions; More Saturday
A blustery cold front sweeps across the Chicago metro area Friday. It’s not the quantity of the snow, it’s this system’s gusty snow showers which is the issue. It’s the fact this front has had a history of producing brief heavy bursts of snow amid strong winds–and that it may do the same in parts of the Chicago metro area today.
Another batch of measurable snow on tap for Chicago this weekend: When and where it will hit
Beginning Saturday late morning, Accuweather expects 3-6 inches of snow on the North and West Sides of Chicago. In southern suburbs of the city, only 1-3 inches are expected.
Chicago Weather Alert: winter weather advisory; up to 6 inches of snow this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers this weekend could bring as much as 6 inches of snow to parts of the Chicago area this weekend, with the heaviest amounts expected in the northern suburbs and along the Wisconsin state line.The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Cook County, as well as Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago counties from 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday.Scattered to numerous snow showers are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will increase from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., then be widespread...
WGNtv.com
How does the 1967 “Big Snow” compare to the “Blizzard of 1979” compare?
Two snowstorms that stand out in my memory were the 1967 “Big Snow” and the “Blizzard of 1979”. How do they compare?. The 23-inch Jan. 26-27, 1967, Big Snow is Chicago’s benchmark snowstorm. The snow began falling shortly before 5 a.m. on Jan. 26 and ended just before noon on Jan. 27. Strong northeast winds up to 53 mph created huge drifts, paralyzing the city for more than a week. The Jan. 12-14, 1979, blizzard produced 20.3 inches of snow and at the time was the city’s second heaviest snow. Snow began early in the afternoon of January 12 and finally ended about 2 a.m. on January 14. Winds were not strong during the height of the snowfall, but blizzard conditions set in as the snow waned. Today, the blizzard of ’79 ranks as the city’s fourth heaviest snow, surpassed by the 21.6-inch 1999 New Year’s storm and the 21.2-inch Groundhog Blizzard in 2011.
First Alert Weather: Snow moves out, frigid temps on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are out of Alert Mode but be aware that slick road conditions are possible very early this morning due to the snow and freezing rain.The Winter Weather Advisories have been lifted. Conditions will be improving throughout the day. Temperatures will be slowly falling, however, as we head into a few very cold days.Light freezing rain early this morning will be wrapping up and replaced by light snow this morning and some lake-effect light snow in Indiana into the afternoon. The story will now be about the cold that's on the way. High temps Monday and Tuesday in the teens. Sub-zero temps Monday night with wind chills down to about -12 at ORD and -18 in DeKalb County.ForecastToday- Light snow this morning. High of 25.Tonight-Cloudy. Low of 11.Monday- Clouds decreasing. Cold. High of 15.Positive note:The sun will rise at 7:07 and it won't set until AFTER 5pm! (5:02)
Chicago, Cook County drops to low COVID-19 community level
CHICAGO — Chicago and Cook County moved into the Low COVID-19 Community Level, a first since last year, according to the latest data from the CDC. New local COVID-19 hospital admissions dropped below the threshold of 10 per 100,000 over seven days for the first time since mid-November of 2022.
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
studyfinds.org
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?
In the South and Midwest, Hardees is beloved for its homemade biscuits and iconic thick Angus burgers. Eater Chicago reported a Hardee's fast food restaurant may open soon at 736 W. Division Street. Attached to the Exxon gas station, it would be the only Hardee's in Chicago.
thelansingjournal.com
Sunday: Freezing rain and snow
LANSING, Ill. (January 28, 2023) – The National Weather Service released a Winter Weather Advisory extending from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Mixed precipitation will include freezing rain and up to two inches of snow. The latest road conditions can be viewed at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Current conditions, the...
The city’s “Big Snow” of ’67 and the calm before the storm
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, It’s turned colder now, but with all of our recent mild weather, wasn’t it reminiscent of the city’s “Big Snow”, the calm before the storm? Thanks, Aaron Szanyi Dear Aaron, In many ways, it was. The winter of 1966-67 was rather unremarkable through January 25th. […]
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Snow falling throughout Chicago area; how much will we get?
The snow began to fall overnight throughout the Chicago area, with some suburbs already seeing 2 to 3 inches of accumulation, and is expected to continue throughout the rest of the morning and afternoon.
Chicago weather: Weekend Winter Weather Advisory issued for city, northern and western counties
A Winter Weather advisory has been issued for Chicago and the northern and western suburbs starting Saturday morning.
WGNtv.com
Architecture Design & Film Festival returns to Chicago
The Architecture Design & Film Festival is returning to Chicago for the first time in six years. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near South Loop
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered an unidentified man's body from Lake Michigan near South Loop Sunday morning. Police say a body was found in the lake just after 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy...
