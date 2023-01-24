Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after caught with loaded Glock in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Madera. The Madera Police Department says the driver, identified as Alfonso Rodriguez, was pulled over near Gateway Dr. and Yosemite Ave. Following an investigation, officers say they found a loaded Glock 26 tucked in...
KMPH.com
Driver crashes into home in north Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Minor injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a home Sunday in north Merced. According to the Merced Fire Department, a driver in a red Mustang GT crashed into the front portion of someone’s home. Firefighters were called out to the scene and...
KMPH.com
Driver arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into hydrant, power pole
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
KMJ
Huron Police Search for Woman Accused of Stabbing Man in Fresno County
HURON, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Lassen Ave. around 9:00 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from...
Police searching for man who stabbed another man in the neck in Central Fresno
The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in front of a convenience store on Fresno Street near Belmont Avenue.
KMPH.com
Man arrested, accused of selling fentanyl in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A man is behind bars after police say he is responsible for selling fentanyl in Merced. Seth Ingalsbe, 25 of Atwater, was arrested by the Merced Police Department Saturday morning. They say a search warrant was served at his home and found packaging material, scales, ammo, magazines, and gun parts.
KMJ
Wanted: Woman Accused Of 2nd-degree Commercial Burglary, Grand Theft
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a woman wanted for grand theft and second-degree commercial burglary. According to the sheriff’s office, Alexandra Bravo is known to live in the city of Merced and is 5...
KMPH.com
Would-be copper wire thieves cause significant damage in Fresno, leave empty handed
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A truck fire at a sports complex in southwest Fresno caused extensive damage on Friday. Fire crews were called to the area of W. Jensen and S. West Avenues around 6:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a truck stuck on top of an underground...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2 Near Madera
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident occurred on State Route 99 near the Madera area on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2, investigators said. Details on the Deadly Pedestrian Collision on SR-99 Near...
Missing 21-year-old Madera man found dead, deputies say
Authorities say missing 21-year-old Christopher Alvarez was found dead after going missing earlier this week.
KMPH.com
Two men wanted, accused of stealing equipment worth thousands in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department says they are on the lookout for two suspects they say committed a commercial burglary. According to Madera Police, two suspects broke into the cosmetology store, CosmoProf, and walked out with over $4,000 worth of barber shears. They also caused about...
32-year-old man hit and killed by car near Madera, CHP says
A man has died after being hit by a car near Madera late Wednesday night.
New photos released of suspects in attempted robbery at Fresno County massage spa
Authorities have released new photos of the suspects involved in an attempted robbery in Fresno County that left two people injured.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County
The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
Fresno coroner’s office seeking relatives of man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. Lopez was recently admitted to a Fresno hospital where he later passed away, officials say. Although officials say they have little information on him they do know that he has previously lived in […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
KMPH.com
Fresno leaders and law enforcement react to the deadly beating footage of Tyre Nichols
FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno community leaders, including clergy, law enforcement, and prosecutors reacted to the deadly beating footage of Tyre Nichols describing the video as 'horrific', which was Friday afternoon. Police Chief Paco Balderrama says he hopes this Memphis incident does not affect the trust law enforcement has worked...
DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
6 arrested in Clovis after human trafficking operation, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of six people during a human trafficking operation last week. Clovis Police officials say a Special Enforcement Team (SET) arrested six men as part of an ongoing investigation during an undercover operation at a Clovis hotel. As part of the ongoing human trafficking […]
Comments / 0