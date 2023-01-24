ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

KMPH.com

Driver arrested after caught with loaded Glock in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Madera. The Madera Police Department says the driver, identified as Alfonso Rodriguez, was pulled over near Gateway Dr. and Yosemite Ave. Following an investigation, officers say they found a loaded Glock 26 tucked in...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Driver crashes into home in north Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Minor injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a home Sunday in north Merced. According to the Merced Fire Department, a driver in a red Mustang GT crashed into the front portion of someone’s home. Firefighters were called out to the scene and...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Driver arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into hydrant, power pole

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Huron Police Search for Woman Accused of Stabbing Man in Fresno County

HURON, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Lassen Ave. around 9:00 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from...
HURON, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested, accused of selling fentanyl in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man is behind bars after police say he is responsible for selling fentanyl in Merced. Seth Ingalsbe, 25 of Atwater, was arrested by the Merced Police Department Saturday morning. They say a search warrant was served at his home and found packaging material, scales, ammo, magazines, and gun parts.
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2 Near Madera

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident occurred on State Route 99 near the Madera area on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2, investigators said. Details on the Deadly Pedestrian Collision on SR-99 Near...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Two men wanted, accused of stealing equipment worth thousands in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department says they are on the lookout for two suspects they say committed a commercial burglary. According to Madera Police, two suspects broke into the cosmetology store, CosmoProf, and walked out with over $4,000 worth of barber shears. They also caused about...
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County

The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno coroner’s office seeking relatives of man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. Lopez was recently admitted to a Fresno hospital where he later passed away, officials say. Although officials say they have little information on him they do know that he has previously lived in […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA

