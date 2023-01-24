Read full article on original website
Can Market Sustain Upward Momentum In Tech-Heavy Earnings Week? Apple, Amazon, AMD, Alphabet, Ford Among Key Quarterly Reports To Watch
With a full week of earnings behind us, it’s time to take stock of the fourth-quarter reporting season so far. Overall, the news flow has been mixed, although tech earnings have grossly disappointed. Some of the big tech names that fell short are Intel Corp. INTC and Texas Instruments,...
Why This BuzzFeed Analyst Remains Bearish After Stock Skyrockets On Meta Platforms, OpenAI Partnerships
After ripping higher by more than 150% on Thursday, the Buzzfeed Inc BZFD rally continued on Friday with the stock up another 85% in afternoon trading. One Wall Street analyst said BuzzFeed's new deal with OpenAI may not be as lucrative as the market seems to believe — and investors should consider cashing out on the stock's big gains.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday. What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB. Shibarium is a layer-...
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla
Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Has $1,000 In Chevron Stock Been A Blowout For Investors Since Joe Biden Was Elected?
The 2020 presidential election featured President Donald Trump running against Joe Biden. At that time, investors and analysts pointed to several sectors that could benefit from each respective president winning the election. One sector that wasn’t seen as a likely benefactor of a Biden presidency turned into one of the...
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry On How Current Market Differs From Dot-Com Bubble Burst: 'Only Way Out Is By Trampling Each Other'
Legendary investor Michael Burry, who famously bet against the housing market in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, is known to be skeptical about passive investing. In early October, “The Big Short” investor said passive investing has steadily inflated over the last decade and the only way to get out of the "overcrowded theatre" is "by trampling each other."
Massachusetts Sold $4B In Cannabis Since Sales Began In Nov 2018, Not Bad For A Weed
More than $4 billion worth of cannabis products have been sold in Massachusetts since the first two cannabis retailers opened in November of 2018, the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) announced on Friday. The industry has blossomed to 265 cannabis retailers and 14 delivery companies in these past several years. Wonderful...
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion
Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says
Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $165M Worth Of Bitcoin
What happened: $165,166,328 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $165 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3MUaen61A9igbpVgKxKgjE4TJh5cc5QPQH. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
4,327 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,327.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,932,189, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,601.91), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
