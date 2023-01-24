ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry On How Current Market Differs From Dot-Com Bubble Burst: 'Only Way Out Is By Trampling Each Other'

Legendary investor Michael Burry, who famously bet against the housing market in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, is known to be skeptical about passive investing. In early October, “The Big Short” investor said passive investing has steadily inflated over the last decade and the only way to get out of the "overcrowded theatre" is "by trampling each other."
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $165M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $165,166,328 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $165 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3MUaen61A9igbpVgKxKgjE4TJh5cc5QPQH. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
4,327 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,327.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,932,189, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,601.91), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
