Sheriff Waters endorses Daniel Davis in Jacksonville mayoral race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced his endorsement of Daniel Davis for mayor in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Davis is one of nearly ten people running for Jacksonville mayor in the city’s March election. He and fellow Republican LeAnna Cumber are the current leaders in the race and have divided up many of the conservative endorsements in the area.

Davis won the “most coveted endorsement in the city” when the Fraternal Order of Police announced its support. However, Davis failed to secure the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters endorsement when only 54% voted to support him in the race. In fact, many members of the Firefighter Union said they would support Cumber instead.

