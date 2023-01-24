Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Related
Cold case: Who murdered Paul Cortez 12 years ago?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve a cold case murder from 2010.
Casa Bonita Nears Grand Opening, Now Hiring 500 to Work at the Legendary Spot
Casa Bonita has new owners, a new chef, a new paint job, and will have a bunch of new hires when it re-opens in May. Who wouldn't want to be a part of such a Colorado legend?. 500 new employees for Casa Bonita does seem like a lot of people; that speaks to how much the new owners/management, including the South Park guys, are excited to bring new life to the Colfax classic.
Einstein Bros. Bagels opens new Aurora location
AURORA, Colo. — Einstein has a new shop in Colorado. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a location at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Einstein said the new location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. will offer its bagels, signature egg sandwiches and other on-the-go options.
New delivery-only lobster roll restaurant opens in Denver
A brand new restaurant has opened in Denver - Maine and Main Lobsteris focused on delivering fresh, sustainable New England lobster rolls to the Denver area. The concept was created by Sean Huggard, chef and owner of Shucking Good Hospitality, the group behind Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood located in Cherry Creek and Lone Tree. Maine and Main Lobster prides itself on responsible and direct sourcing from lobstermen and purveyors with which it has maintained longstanding relationships.
Denver police arrest six in alleged car jacking incident
Police arrested a group of six men and boys following an alleged carjacking incident in Cherry Creek North this week. Police received a 911 call from two women on Monday afternoon reporting a robbery in the Whole Foods parking garage near East Second Avenue and North University Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit provided by the Denver Police Department. The victims, a mother and daughter, told police they drove to...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Casa Bonita hiring 550-plus positions including cliff divers
Casa Bonita is gearing up for reopening and is in need of its ever-so-popular cliff divers for the grand entertainment as well as hundreds of other staff members.
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?
In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
KDVR.com
Are backyard chickens cheaper than store eggs?
A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports. A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports.
KDVR.com
Man sentenced after killing 2 in police chase
Nicholas Villarini has been sentenced to 40 years after hitting and killing to bystanders during a car chase. Alex Rose reports. Nicholas Villarini has been sentenced to 40 years after hitting and killing to bystanders during a car chase. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Snow chances, subzero cold ahead. Denver's...
tourcounsel.com
Denver Pavilions | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado
Secondly, you have Denver Pavilions, a large modern shopping center that has many restaurants, international and local, stores tailored to your budget, entertainment areas, among other benefits that you can enjoy on your journey. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Hot Topic, Express, Scout&Molly's Denver, Hat Collection, Francesca's, Journeys. Restaurants: Maggiano's Little...
UPDATE: Police Say Poisoned Man’s Rat Poison Was NOT From Taco Bell
Authorities in Colorado do not believe that a Taco Bell employee added rat poison to a customer's meal, despite news headlines and allegations from the customer Friday claiming they did. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday in response to claims from a customer that he was poisoned...
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, Northglenn
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in Denver and Northglenn dispensaries. The company that produced the tainted weed has issued a voluntary recall.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Suspicious item unfounded near DU following investigation
Police were investigating a suspicious item near the University of Denver.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Pair of mountain lions caught on camera near downtown Boulder
Two mountain lions were spotted close to the western end of Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Boulder early Thursday morning. When reviewing his security footage from his home, Bob Dornan, who lives across from Eben G. Fine Park on Arapahoe, spotted the mountain lions in his backyard at approximately 12:16 a.m.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Get Schooled On One of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places
In 2006, one of Colorado's oldest schoolhouses, Georgetown School, was facing the imminent threat of being torn down. Despite its doomed fate, the site was ultimately saved by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation & Preservation, Inc. With this, the historic school was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, preserving...
One of world's 'ugliest' buildings located in Colorado, data reveals
According to a recent data analysis published by Buildworld, one of the ugliest buildings in the United States is located in Colorado. In order to make the determination, the company curated a long list of buildings around the world. They then identified the design-themed tweets about each building and used a sentiment analysis tool to determine how many of those tweets expressed negativity.
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1