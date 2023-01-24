ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

By Marc Sternfield
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sx8d_0kPiDdpk00

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California.

What we know about Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao

Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages:

Ming Wei Ma , 72

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFmjn_0kPiDdpk00
Ming Wei Ma (left – GoFundMe)

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ming Wei Ma, father of Ray Ma and Mary Ma. He was one of the ten people killed in the January 21, 2023 shooting in Monterey Park. He was the owner of Star Dance Studio and built a community that dearly loved and respected him for his kindness and liveliness."

Xiujuan Yu , 57

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fws04_0kPiDdpk00
Xiujuan Yu (GoFundMe)

On Saturday night, January 21, 2023, my aunt Xiujuan Yu fell victim to a mass shooting at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. What was meant to be a night out celebrating the Lunar New Year with friends ended up being a devastating and life-changing event for my family.

After days of uncertainty, anxiety, and waiting in worry, we received the news that my aunt was indeed among the deceased at the incident. This sudden tragedy has struck my family, and despite our best attempts to mourn for her, we graciously ask the community for help in raising funds for her funeral at this time.

Mymy Nhan , 65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0ezl_0kPiDdpk00
Mymy Nhan (Tiffany Liou)

We start the new year broken, learning about the death of Mymy Nhan. She was one of ten people killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting. Mymy loved dancing at Star Ballroom Dance Studio for more than a decade. It was a weekend routine, and we never expected Saturday to be her last.

Mymy, 65, was kind beyond words. She was a caretaker to all people around her. She was a loving aunt, sister, daughter and friend. She was our biggest cheerleader.

The money raised here will be used for Mymy's funeral. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. We truly appreciate the support of our neighbors and community.

Valentino Alvero, 68

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hthmD_0kPiDdpk00
Valentino Alvero (@karmelkwan)

He was a loving father, a dedicated son and brother, a grandfather who loved his three granddaughters fiercely, an uncle who loved his nieces and nephews like his own. He loved people and hearing about their lives and in return, he shared his own stories with so much gusto and enthusiasm that you couldn't help but listen and laugh along with him. He loved ballroom dancing, he loved his community, and he was the life of any party. We wish we could let him know that we will all miss him for the rest of our days on this earth. We hope that he danced to his heart's content until the very end and hope that he his now dancing in heaven.

Lilian Li, Female, 63

Diana Tom, Female, 70

Chia Yau, Male, 77

Yu Kao, Male, 72

Hong Jian, Female, 62

Muoi Ung, Female, 68

