LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The first meeting of the LaFollette Regional Planning Commission for 2023 was held Thursday afternoon at City Hall. First line of business was to swear in the three new members. Stan Foust, City of LaFollette Administrator, swore in Melanie Nance, Matthew Grodeman and Lynn Letner. Then, voting took place. Stephanie Solomon was voted as chairman. Melanie Nance was voted as Vice chairman. Matthew Grodeman is the secretary.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO