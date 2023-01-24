Read full article on original website
Tune-in Indiana Avenue Baptist Church’s 5:30 pm service
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Indiana Avenue Baptist Church hosts its Sunday afternoon parking lot service at 5:30 pm today. Click HERE to listen.. The staff at IABC came up with the idea to broadcast its Sunday afternoon service over WLAF Radio while members and visitors park in the church parking lot and listen to Pastor Steve Ross’s sermon all the while staying in their cars.
Planning commission votes to forbid Zones C-1, C-2 storage units
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The first meeting of the LaFollette Regional Planning Commission for 2023 was held Thursday afternoon at City Hall. First line of business was to swear in the three new members. Stan Foust, City of LaFollette Administrator, swore in Melanie Nance, Matthew Grodeman and Lynn Letner. Then, voting took place. Stephanie Solomon was voted as chairman. Melanie Nance was voted as Vice chairman. Matthew Grodeman is the secretary.
Take a live look at Downtown La Follette on demand
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thanks to the genius of Todd Overbay and the late Frank Payne, the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera is a reality and is now showing you live looks of Downtown La Follette. Terry’s Pharmacy is the sponsor for the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera. Call 423.562.1450 or email jim@1450wlaf.com about showcasing your business on the new cam shot.
Owls win over Johnson County advance to play Wed. at Pigeon Forge
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Owls win and move on in the postseason. Saturday at Rogersville, the Owls whipped the Johnson County Longhorns 52-29 in the opening round of the TMSAA Sectionals. La Follette ventures to Piegon Forge on Wednesday to play the Sentinels of Chattanooga Preparatory School. Start time is yet to be announced. La Follette improves to 18 & 5.
Lunch hour wreck sends one person to the hospital
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Just after 12:00 pm on Thursday, there was a three vehicle wreck at the stop light turn in to the Woodson Mall at Food City Center. La Follette bound traffic was snarled for the better part of an hour, and one person was transported by the Campbell County EMS to the La Follette Medical Center.
The La Follette Owls win TMSAA Area 2 Tourney Championship
KINGSTON, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Owls defeated the Oak Ridge Jefferson Eagles on Thursday at Cherokee Middle School to claim the TMSAA Area 2 Tournament Championship and advance to the sectionals. The Owls posted a 44-39 victory to move on. Jake Hatmaker was named Tournament Most Valuable...
Gas leak prompts response from PCUD and ventilation effort by LFD
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “Everything’s OK. PCUD is here, and we’re ventilating the restaurant and the mall,” said La Follette Fire Chief Jimmy Pack. The chief goes on to say that there was a gas leak just before 11am at the Chinatown Cafe, and officials of PCUD are taking care of the problem. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/27/2023-11AM)
