Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Force Marketing Launches Audience IQ Customer Data Platform That Helps Auto Dealers Improve Customer Lifetime Value Metrics
Force Marketing, an innovative marketing technology company whose family of brands provides the most complete and comprehensive suite of lifecycle marketing solutions in the automotive industry, is launching Audience IQ at NADA Show 2023, a key auto industry trade show going on now in Dallas Texas. Audience IQ is a full-scale customer data platform (CDP) to help auto dealer groups improve their customers' experience and increase marketing effectiveness and advertising return on investment.
If You Invested $100 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Offered To Eat A Happy Meal On TV, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The Happy Meal was launched globally by McDonald's in 1979 and remains a staple today. A look at how Dogecoin has performed since a challenge involving the Happy Meal was issued. Restaurant giant McDonald’s Corporation MCD has launched many new food items and marketing initiatives to drive sales over the...
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Elon Musk Still Open To Eating Happy Meal On TV — If McDonald's Accepts Dogecoin
Elon Musk has confirmed that if McDonald's Corp MCD accepts Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a payment option, he is still open to the offer of eating a Happy Meal live on TV. What Happened: When McDonald's asked "what did I miss?" The Tesla CEO immediately jumped into the conversation with a cheeky reply and said, “oh, hi lol.”
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday. What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB. Shibarium is a layer-...
Can Market Sustain Upward Momentum In Tech-Heavy Earnings Week? Apple, Amazon, AMD, Alphabet, Ford Among Key Quarterly Reports To Watch
With a full week of earnings behind us, it’s time to take stock of the fourth-quarter reporting season so far. Overall, the news flow has been mixed, although tech earnings have grossly disappointed. Some of the big tech names that fell short are Intel Corp. INTC and Texas Instruments,...
China's Nuclear Weapons Lab Used American Computer Chips Despite Export Ban: Report
The state-run China Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP), one of China’s top nuclear weapons research institutes, has purchased U.S. computer chips despite its placement on a U.S. export blacklist in 1997. The institute has managed to procure the semiconductors made by companies such as Intel Corporation INTC and Nvidia...
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
Rick Ross Refuses To Ride In A Tesla: 'The Government Could Tap Into The Brain Of The Car'
Rapper Rick Ross has recently said that he will never ride any Tesla vehicles - the reason? He thinks that smart cars could be programmed to take him to the authorities. In an Instagram post that was shared on Twitter, Ross said, "I'm not going to say I won't have a smart car, but I've never ridden in a Tesla. Never... And the reason being I've always had it in the back of my mind the government could tap into the brain of the car."
SEC Investigating Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Role In Autopilot Claims
U.S. securities regulators are investigating Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's role in shaping Tesla's self-driving claims. According to a report by Bloomberg, the review is part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission probe of Tesla's statements about its Autopilot driver-assistance system. SEC officials are investigating whether Musk may...
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Benzinga
Hexagon Agility launches next generation Mobile Pipeline® modules with deliveries to Certarus
28 January 2023: As previously disclosed, Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 with Certarus, a leading full-service provider of bulk gas transport, to supply newly designed TITAN 450 Mobile Pipeline® modules. Hexagon Agility's TITAN 450 modules represent the next generation of gas distribution modules and will be used to transport compressed and renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG) throughout North America.
Benzinga
TTCF NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Tattooed Chef, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - TTCF
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 21, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla
Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Tesla's 44% January Rally, Lucid Sizzles On Going-Private Rumors, Lightyear Ditches Premium Vehicle And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Tesla, Inc. TSLA led a rally in electric vehicle stocks in the week ended Jan. 27 as its earnings beat and better-than-feared forward commentary encouraged traders to revisit beaten-down stocks belonging to the industry. Here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla’s Q4,...
Benzinga
Sunuso Energy is named Best in Class Energy Provider for Homeowners in the State of Arizona
Sunuso Energy offers eco-friendly, cost-effective solar energy solutions in Arizona with zero money down, 25-year warranties, and mobile monitoring. Sunuso Energy, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, has been named the "Best in Class Energy Provider for Homeowners" across the state of Arizona. The company is also the fastest-growing provider of eco-friendly and energy-efficient home renovation services in Arizona, offering the lowest-cost products and programs on the market today.
People Science Raises $5.3M For Evolution Of Therapeutic Alternatives: Psychedelics & Cannabis
Private biopharma company People Science raised $5.3 million in its second seed round, which was led by Acre Venture Partners and followed by Bluestein Ventures, THIA Ventures and FORM Life Ventures. The company, which now has a total $8.5 million of seed funding, will use the latest capital to support...
Benzinga
GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Benzinga
4,327 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,327.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,932,189, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,601.91), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
112K+
Followers
194K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0