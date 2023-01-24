ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Force Marketing Launches Audience IQ Customer Data Platform That Helps Auto Dealers Improve Customer Lifetime Value Metrics

Force Marketing, an innovative marketing technology company whose family of brands provides the most complete and comprehensive suite of lifecycle marketing solutions in the automotive industry, is launching Audience IQ at NADA Show 2023, a key auto industry trade show going on now in Dallas Texas. Audience IQ is a full-scale customer data platform (CDP) to help auto dealer groups improve their customers' experience and increase marketing effectiveness and advertising return on investment.
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Rick Ross Refuses To Ride In A Tesla: 'The Government Could Tap Into The Brain Of The Car'

Rapper Rick Ross has recently said that he will never ride any Tesla vehicles - the reason? He thinks that smart cars could be programmed to take him to the authorities. In an Instagram post that was shared on Twitter, Ross said, "I'm not going to say I won't have a smart car, but I've never ridden in a Tesla. Never... And the reason being I've always had it in the back of my mind the government could tap into the brain of the car."
SEC Investigating Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Role In Autopilot Claims

U.S. securities regulators are investigating Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's role in shaping Tesla's self-driving claims. According to a report by Bloomberg, the review is part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission probe of Tesla's statements about its Autopilot driver-assistance system. SEC officials are investigating whether Musk may...
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Hexagon Agility launches next generation Mobile Pipeline® modules with deliveries to Certarus

28 January 2023: As previously disclosed, Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 with Certarus, a leading full-service provider of bulk gas transport, to supply newly designed TITAN 450 Mobile Pipeline® modules. Hexagon Agility's TITAN 450 modules represent the next generation of gas distribution modules and will be used to transport compressed and renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG) throughout North America.
TTCF NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Tattooed Chef, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - TTCF

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 21, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Sunuso Energy is named Best in Class Energy Provider for Homeowners in the State of Arizona

Sunuso Energy offers eco-friendly, cost-effective solar energy solutions in Arizona with zero money down, 25-year warranties, and mobile monitoring. Sunuso Energy, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, has been named the "Best in Class Energy Provider for Homeowners" across the state of Arizona. The company is also the fastest-growing provider of eco-friendly and energy-efficient home renovation services in Arizona, offering the lowest-cost products and programs on the market today.
GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
4,327 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,327.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,932,189, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,601.91), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
