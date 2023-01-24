Rapper Rick Ross has recently said that he will never ride any Tesla vehicles - the reason? He thinks that smart cars could be programmed to take him to the authorities. In an Instagram post that was shared on Twitter, Ross said, "I'm not going to say I won't have a smart car, but I've never ridden in a Tesla. Never... And the reason being I've always had it in the back of my mind the government could tap into the brain of the car."

2 HOURS AGO