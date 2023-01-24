Govanor Gavin Newsom recently said that the 2nd amendment is a suicide pac while being escorted by a well armed security force that is being paid for by the taxpayers.
People It's Not The Gun Law's. The criminals can get a Gun If they Want To And Kill As Many People They Want. People Who Just Want A Weapon For Protection Are The One's Who Have A Hard Time Getting One. I Think That Some People Just Snap. It's A Mental Health Problem, That's Why We All Need To Be More concerned about people and more aware of how they're acting.
California has no enforcement of those laws. No cash bail, plea gun crimes to misdemeanors, justice equity gives P O.C. a free pass. All liberal policies.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
