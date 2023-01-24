Read full article on original website
Related
mainepublic.org
As ACA enrollment reaches record highs nationwide, Maine sees decline for 2023
The Affordable Care Act marketplace saw a record number of signups nationwide for 2023, but Maine saw a decrease in enrollment. Roughly 63,000 Mainers signed up for health insurance on the marketplace, compared with 66,000 last year. Ann Woloson, executive director of Consumers for Affordable Health Care, says one likely reason for the decline is the improved economy.
mainepublic.org
Sears Island is in the running to host Maine's offshore wind hub. Conservationists are opposed
On a bright fall day, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note is standing on a pile of rocks sticking out into Penobscot Bay. “We’re at the end of the jetty on Sears Island as part of a process to figure out whether and where Maine can build a wind port to create clean renewable energy and fight climate change,” he says. ”So that’s what this is all about, that’s the big picture.”
mainepublic.org
Political Pulse update and the top news stories of the month in Maine
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team join us to share insights and updates on the latest news from inside the State House. We’ll also be joined by Maine editors for an update on news from around the state. Political Pulse panelists:. Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public. Kevin...
mainepublic.org
Environmental groups highlight bill to protect habitat for endangered Maine species
An environmental coalition on Friday announced its top priorities for the current legislative session, including a bill to protect habitat for endangered species. At a virtual event sponsored by Maine's Environmental Priorities Coalition, Maine Audubon's Eliza Donoghue said the number of threatened and endangered species is growing in Maine, partly due to climate change and habitat loss.
mainepublic.org
Maine getting $33M to improve ferry service, including a new hybrid-electric vessel for Isleboro
The Islesboro ferry will be getting a climate-friendly upgrade, thanks to funding from the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill. U.S. Senator Susan Collins and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree on Thursday announced $33 million in funding to improve and modernize ferry service in Maine. That includes $28 million to build a hybrid-electric vessel...
mainepublic.org
Committee votes to boost funding for Maine office overseeing attorneys for low-income defendants
Members of a legislative committee have voted unanimously to give an additional $6 million to the state agency that provides attorneys to low-income criminal defendants. Gov. Janet Mills has proposed setting aside an additional $1 million this fiscal year for the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services. The commission has struggled in recent years to find enough private attorneys willing to represent defendants who can't afford to hire their own lawyer. But the Judiciary Committee voted 14-0 on Thursday to increase that figure to $6 million.
Comments / 0