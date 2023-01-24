Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Related
WGNtv.com
Chicago Restaurant Week: Bloom Plant Based Kitchen
Chicago Restaurant Week is in full swing and today we’re getting a taste of what Bloom Plant Based Kitchen is serving up. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen is Executive Chef and Owner Rodolfo Cuadros. 1559 N. Milwaukee Avenue. Instagram @bloompbk.
WGNtv.com
Architecture Design & Film Festival returns to Chicago
The Architecture Design & Film Festival is returning to Chicago for the first time in six years. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Chicago, Cook County drops to low COVID-19 community level
CHICAGO — Chicago and Cook County moved into the Low COVID-19 Community Level, a first since last year, according to the latest data from the CDC. New local COVID-19 hospital admissions dropped below the threshold of 10 per 100,000 over seven days for the first time since mid-November of 2022.
WGNtv.com
Skilling: Bursts of snow Friday and cold conditions; More Saturday
A blustery cold front sweeps across the Chicago metro area Friday. It’s not the quantity of the snow, it’s this system’s gusty snow showers which is the issue. It’s the fact this front has had a history of producing brief heavy bursts of snow amid strong winds–and that it may do the same in parts of the Chicago metro area today.
WGNtv.com
Weekend snow: When will it start and how much will we get?
Friday’s snow was just the start of a wintery weekend in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.
WGNtv.com
How does the 1967 “Big Snow” compare to the “Blizzard of 1979” compare?
Two snowstorms that stand out in my memory were the 1967 “Big Snow” and the “Blizzard of 1979”. How do they compare?. The 23-inch Jan. 26-27, 1967, Big Snow is Chicago’s benchmark snowstorm. The snow began falling shortly before 5 a.m. on Jan. 26 and ended just before noon on Jan. 27. Strong northeast winds up to 53 mph created huge drifts, paralyzing the city for more than a week. The Jan. 12-14, 1979, blizzard produced 20.3 inches of snow and at the time was the city’s second heaviest snow. Snow began early in the afternoon of January 12 and finally ended about 2 a.m. on January 14. Winds were not strong during the height of the snowfall, but blizzard conditions set in as the snow waned. Today, the blizzard of ’79 ranks as the city’s fourth heaviest snow, surpassed by the 21.6-inch 1999 New Year’s storm and the 21.2-inch Groundhog Blizzard in 2011.
WGNtv.com
Man, boy, 3, suffer graze wounds in SW side drive-by
CHICAGO — A 52-year-old man and three-year-old boy were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say the man has his car parked near the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:00 a.m. with the boy sitting in the back seat when an individual in a light green SUV fired shots.
WGNtv.com
Feds: Joliet restaurant, catering company violated child labor laws
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet restaurant and catering company is being accused of violating federal child labor laws. Federal investigators allege Syl’s Restaurant and Lounge, also known as Premier Events & Banquets Inc., violated child labor laws limiting the number of hours that 14 and 15-year-old employees can work.
WGNtv.com
9 Things to Know in Chicago Sports for January 27, 2023
CHICAGO – It’s been a chilly end to the week here in Chicago, though one team was red hot on Thursday night while another was as cold as the temperatures late. Meanwhile, a viral moment in college basketball turned out to be a stunt while two popular announcers are returning to the White Sox.
WGNtv.com
Man charged with reckless homicide, DUI after passenger dies in suburban crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man has been charged after authorities believe his passenger died in a DUI-related crash last year. On Oct. 16, police responded to Green Bay Road and Adelaide Avenue in Beach Park on the report of a crash. Police believe a Cadillac Eldorado, driven by...
Comments / 0