Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games
The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, where the AFC North side won in overtime last year.
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears
In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Drake places $1.1 million bet on Chiefs over Bengals in AFC title game
As if an ankle injury wasn’t bad enough, Patrick Mahomes now needs to overcome the “Drake Curse” against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Drake took to Instagram late Saturday night and posted a screenshot of a $1.1 million bet on Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for first time since cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin spoke publicly on Saturday for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest during a game in early January. Hamlin posted a near-six-minute video on Instagram, thanking those who saved his life and helped him "stay encouraged to get through the toughest moments and the toughest times."
Warren Sapp says Bears are trading Justin Fields
How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?. Who knows, but he went on a podcast and said that is all he is hearing about. The Bears want to trade Fields for picks and then use the No. 1 overall selection on Alabama's Bryce Young.
Report: Velus Jones Jr. ready for vigorous offseason
Bears rookie receiver, Velus Jones Jr., spoke with Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron recently to discuss his offseason plans. Amid a relatively unproductive rookie season with the Bears, he spoke about his mentality ahead of his first offseason as a veteran in the league. “[I] make sure I’m...
Bears '85 defense voted best ever, again
In case the world needed any more validation, the 1985 Bears have once again been voted the best defense ever assembled in the NFL. This time the affirmation came in longtime NFL reporter Rick Gosselin’s Power Poll. In Gosselin’s poll, 225 former players, coaches, officials, writers and broadcasters responded...
Over the Cap projects lower cap space for Bears
One of the prizes in the Bears' preconceived war chest included over $100 million in cap space to freely use in free agency this offseason. While still projected to have the most cap space in the league, Over the Cap projects the Bears' budget around $92 million for the future.
NFL Conference Championship Sunday schedule
NFL Conference Championship Sunday has finally arrived and the stage is set for another exciting round in the playoffs. Soon, one team will be crowned as Super Bowl champion and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. Brock Purdy and the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers will visit Jalen Hurts and...
Alex Caruso garnering trade interest from two suitors
Alex Caruso is garnering trade interest from other teams, and some are checking in with the Bulls about his status on the trade market, sources told NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors are viewed as potential suitors. : Bulls mailbag: Will management trade...
