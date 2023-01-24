ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games

The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, where the AFC North side won in overtime last year.
Report: Velus Jones Jr. ready for vigorous offseason

Bears rookie receiver, Velus Jones Jr., spoke with Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron recently to discuss his offseason plans. Amid a relatively unproductive rookie season with the Bears, he spoke about his mentality ahead of his first offseason as a veteran in the league. “[I] make sure I’m...
Bears '85 defense voted best ever, again

In case the world needed any more validation, the 1985 Bears have once again been voted the best defense ever assembled in the NFL. This time the affirmation came in longtime NFL reporter Rick Gosselin’s Power Poll. In Gosselin’s poll, 225 former players, coaches, officials, writers and broadcasters responded...
NFL Conference Championship Sunday schedule

NFL Conference Championship Sunday has finally arrived and the stage is set for another exciting round in the playoffs. Soon, one team will be crowned as Super Bowl champion and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. Brock Purdy and the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers will visit Jalen Hurts and...
Alex Caruso garnering trade interest from two suitors

Alex Caruso is garnering trade interest from other teams, and some are checking in with the Bulls about his status on the trade market, sources told NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors are viewed as potential suitors. : Bulls mailbag: Will management trade...
