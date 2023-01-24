ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Wind chills plunge temps below zero Friday across Chicagoland

CHICAGO - Winter is here. This morning is the coldest Chicago has been since Dec. 27. Wind chills in many locations are below zero. Any very early sun will quickly fade as a front wheels in producing a few hours of snow centered between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Amounts won’t be out of hand but up to an inch since plausible, made more impressive-looking thanks to winds which could gust to 40mph.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Sunday: Freezing rain and snow

LANSING, Ill. (January 28, 2023) – The National Weather Service released a Winter Weather Advisory extending from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Mixed precipitation will include freezing rain and up to two inches of snow. The latest road conditions can be viewed at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Current conditions, the...
LANSING, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: winter weather advisory; up to 6 inches of snow this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers this weekend could bring as much as 6 inches of snow to parts of the Chicago area this weekend, with the heaviest amounts expected in the northern suburbs and along the Wisconsin state line.The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Cook County, as well as Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago counties from 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday.Scattered to numerous snow showers are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will increase from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., then be widespread...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's winter is playing catch up with cold and snow

Chicago - We nearly tripled January's snowfall in one day. January had seen just 1.9 inches of snow before Wednesday. O'Hare ended up seeing the biggest snowfall of the season yesterday with 3.6 inches of accumulation. That was the biggest one-day snowfall since Feb. 2, 2022. Groundhog day last year was the last time we had more than 5 inches of snow in a single day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: 2-4 inches of snow to make for slick, slow travel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area starting tonight and lasting through Wednesday evening. Two to four inches of snowfall is in the forecast. Snowy, slick and slow for your Wednesday morning commute. Snow will increase after midnight from south to north, and will be widespread over most of the area by 4 a.m. This is expected to be a wet and heavier snow, so plan on slushy accumulation for your morning commute. This slush could cause travel issues, that's why a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area starting tonight and lasting...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's winter is about to get worse

CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Body pulled from Lake Michigan near South Loop

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered an unidentified man's body from Lake Michigan near South Loop Sunday morning. Police say a body was found in the lake just after 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy...
CHICAGO, IL
