Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Related
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
MyStateline.com
Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night
10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
Wind chills plunge temps below zero Friday across Chicagoland
CHICAGO - Winter is here. This morning is the coldest Chicago has been since Dec. 27. Wind chills in many locations are below zero. Any very early sun will quickly fade as a front wheels in producing a few hours of snow centered between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Amounts won’t be out of hand but up to an inch since plausible, made more impressive-looking thanks to winds which could gust to 40mph.
thelansingjournal.com
Sunday: Freezing rain and snow
LANSING, Ill. (January 28, 2023) – The National Weather Service released a Winter Weather Advisory extending from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Mixed precipitation will include freezing rain and up to two inches of snow. The latest road conditions can be viewed at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Current conditions, the...
Chicago Weather Alert: winter weather advisory; up to 6 inches of snow this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers this weekend could bring as much as 6 inches of snow to parts of the Chicago area this weekend, with the heaviest amounts expected in the northern suburbs and along the Wisconsin state line.The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Cook County, as well as Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago counties from 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday.Scattered to numerous snow showers are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will increase from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., then be widespread...
Chicago's winter is playing catch up with cold and snow
Chicago - We nearly tripled January's snowfall in one day. January had seen just 1.9 inches of snow before Wednesday. O'Hare ended up seeing the biggest snowfall of the season yesterday with 3.6 inches of accumulation. That was the biggest one-day snowfall since Feb. 2, 2022. Groundhog day last year was the last time we had more than 5 inches of snow in a single day.
Chicago hit with snow to end unusually warm January — what to expect next
CHICAGO - After an unusually warm and snowless start to the year, winter finally hit Chicago on Wednesday. Even with the 3-plus inches of snow, Chicago’s total snowfall this season is 10 inches below average, according to the National Weather Service. And temperatures have remained stubbornly high for January...
Another Round of Snow Could Bring Several Inches to Parts of Chicago Area
Editor's Note: Our latest snow forecast is here. Our original story continues below. Another round of snow could dump several inches on parts of the Chicago area that already saw some accumulation this week -- and that's just the beginning of the winter blast set to hit. While there continue...
Snow falling throughout Chicago area; how much will we get?
The snow began to fall overnight throughout the Chicago area, with some suburbs already seeing 2 to 3 inches of accumulation, and is expected to continue throughout the rest of the morning and afternoon.
Chicago Weather Alert: 2-4 inches of snow to make for slick, slow travel
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area starting tonight and lasting through Wednesday evening. Two to four inches of snowfall is in the forecast. Snowy, slick and slow for your Wednesday morning commute. Snow will increase after midnight from south to north, and will be widespread over most of the area by 4 a.m. This is expected to be a wet and heavier snow, so plan on slushy accumulation for your morning commute. This slush could cause travel issues, that's why a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area starting tonight and lasting...
Chicago weather: Several inches of snow forecast to fall on parts of area Wednesday
A winter weather storm is forecast to dump several inches of snow on parts of the Chicago area Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter is about to get worse
CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
WISN
Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
Tickets for Seal's Chicago performance go on sale
Tickets for global icon Seal's 30th anniversary North American tour went on sale on Friday, and he's making a stop in Chicago.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near South Loop
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered an unidentified man's body from Lake Michigan near South Loop Sunday morning. Police say a body was found in the lake just after 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy...
Chicago boosts safety precautions at Lunar New Year celebrations this weekend
CHICAGO - The Asia on Argyle corridor is welcoming everyone this weekend to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The North Side parade will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday starting at Argyle Street and Winthrop Avenue. There are activities scheduled all day. Security was re-evaluated after the mass shootings in...
Fire crews break through blaze at south suburban home
Firefighters are tackling a house fire in Phoenix south of Chicago this morning. The flames took over an hour to contain and the home is appearing to be a complete loss.
3 Illinois cities make list of 'Dirtiest Cities in America'
CHICAGO - In a list that no one wants to be on, Houston has been named the dirtiest city in the United States in 2023. Newark, New Jersey came in a close second. In third was San Bernadino, California, followed by Detroit. The report was compiled by the lawn care...
Tickets now on sale for 'Shamrock'n The Block'
CHICAGO - Believe it or not, St. Patrick's Day is only 49 days away!. They will be ‘Shamrock'n The Block' in the West Loop. A pop-up Irish pub, live music and Irish dancing will be part of the fun on March 11. It will be located across from Old...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0