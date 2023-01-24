Food Lion and Novant Health have teamed on a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, in Wilmington, N.C. The Food as Medicine program gives qualified participants access to nutritious food and encourages them to make healthy lifestyle choices to achieve sustained health. Throughout the two-year pilot, Food Lion will distribute almost 3,000 boxes of shelf-stable nutritious food. Qualified patients will be determined partly through assessments by Novant Health dietitians and team members.

2 DAYS AGO