CVS, Walmart cutting pharmacy operation hours amid pharmacist shortage

CVS and Walmart are cutting down on pharmacy operation hours beginning this spring, according to a Wall Street Journal report. About two-thirds of CVS retail pharmacies are adjusting hours in March. Pharmacy Innovator of the Year 2021: Walmart connects with communities]. "As part of the regular course of business, we...
Food Lion, Novant Health partner on food pharmacy pilot program

Food Lion and Novant Health have teamed on a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, in Wilmington, N.C. The Food as Medicine program gives qualified participants access to nutritious food and encourages them to make healthy lifestyle choices to achieve sustained health. Throughout the two-year pilot, Food Lion will distribute almost 3,000 boxes of shelf-stable nutritious food. Qualified patients will be determined partly through assessments by Novant Health dietitians and team members.
People on the move … Jan. 27

Important personnel changes you should know this week about Schnuck Markets, Nirvana Water Sciences and more. Jada D. Reese named chief people officer at Schnuck Markets. Schnuck Markets has named Jada D. Reese as its new chief people officer. Reese will begin her new role on Jan. 30 and will bring to Schnucks 26 years of professional experience, including human resources leadership roles at BJC Healthcare, Express Scripts and Anheuser-Busch.
