— On Saturday night, a gunman in L.A. County shot at least 20 people, killing 11. The shooting happened at a Lunar New Year celebration at Star Dance Ballroom, a dance hall in Monterey Park at around 10:20 PM, according to authorities. The suspect, later identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, fled the scene afterward. Twenty minutes later, he arrived at an Alhambra dance studio armed with a firearm. Two community members reportedly disarmed Tran before he could cause any further harm. Tran escaped again and was found 30 miles away from the shooting in a white cargo van in Torrance, California, on Sunday, roughly twelve hours after the shooting in Monterey Park. Deputies heard a gunshot as they approached the vehicle, and later it was determined that Tran likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO