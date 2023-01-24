Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Twitter in disbelief over Empire State Building celebrating Eagles’ Super Bowl berth
The Empire State Building was seen green on Sunday night and Twitter lost its collective mind as a result. Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl 2023, the official Twitter account for the New York City landmark announced it would illuminate in green and white to celebrate. “Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory,” the message read. The fallout from the post was unsurprisingly swift, with some deeming the lighting choice as an insult to the Empire State’s own...
Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys continue major shakeup, part ways with OC Kellen Moore
Mike McCarthy the Cowboys believe the need a new voice in quarterback Dak Prescott’s ear and get him out of his comfort zone.
Cowboys to part ways with OC Kellen Moore
FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — Multiple reports point that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s tenure with the Dallas Cowboys is over. The move comes after head coach Mike McCarthy sidestepped the question when asked about Moore’s position with the club. “I really don’t want to play this game today,” McCarthy said in his season-ending conference. […]
Empire State angers New Yorkers as building honours reviled Philadelphia Eagles
The Empire State Building, for many the embodiment of New York, may not understand its city very well after all
Eagles fans climb poles in Center City following Super Bowl berth
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship, Birds fans hit the streets all over the city and some dared to continue a Philly tradition: climbing greased poles. Police told CBS Philadelphia they used a product called Bio Bottle Jack Hydraulic Fluid ISO 32 to grease the poles this year.But, that didn't stand a chance against the rabid Eagles fan base. If you're looking to go the Super Bowl, we you covered on some deals on hotels and flights.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes postseason history, snags 4th-down pass from QB Mahomes
The Chiefs needed a big play facing a 4th-and-1 inside the red zone. Travis Kelce came through with his third touchdown catch of this year’s postseason.
