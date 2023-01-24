ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Twitter in disbelief over Empire State Building celebrating Eagles’ Super Bowl berth

The Empire State Building was seen green on Sunday night and Twitter lost its collective mind as a result. Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl 2023, the official Twitter account for the New York City landmark announced it would illuminate in green and white to celebrate. “Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory,” the message read. The fallout from the post was unsurprisingly swift, with some deeming the lighting choice as an insult to the Empire State’s own...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTAL News

Cowboys to part ways with OC Kellen Moore

FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — Multiple reports point that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s tenure with the Dallas Cowboys is over. The move comes after head coach Mike McCarthy sidestepped the question when asked about Moore’s position with the club. “I really don’t want to play this game today,” McCarthy said in his season-ending conference. […]
DALLAS, TX
CBS Philly

Eagles fans climb poles in Center City following Super Bowl berth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship, Birds fans hit the streets all over the city and some dared to continue a Philly tradition: climbing greased poles. Police told CBS Philadelphia they used a product called Bio Bottle Jack Hydraulic Fluid ISO 32 to grease the poles this year.But, that didn't stand a chance against the rabid Eagles fan base. If you're looking to go the Super Bowl, we you covered on some deals on hotels and flights. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

