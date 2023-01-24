No. 12 Iowa State will look to rebound from a shaky loss when it returns to Big 12 Conference play on Monday night at Texas Tech. The Cyclones (15-5, 6-2) head to Lubbock, Texas, following Saturday’s 78-61 setback at Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It was their third loss in five games since an 84-50 home rout of the Red Raiders (11-10, 0-8) on Jan. 10.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO