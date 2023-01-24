Read full article on original website
No. 12 Iowa State seeking sweep of Texas Tech
No. 12 Iowa State will look to rebound from a shaky loss when it returns to Big 12 Conference play on Monday night at Texas Tech. The Cyclones (15-5, 6-2) head to Lubbock, Texas, following Saturday’s 78-61 setback at Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It was their third loss in five games since an 84-50 home rout of the Red Raiders (11-10, 0-8) on Jan. 10.
Spear’s double-double leads Robert Morris over Oakland 68-63
PITTSBURGH (AP)Kahliel Spear finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds to power Robert Morris to a 68-63 victory over Oakland on Sunday. Jackson Last scored nine points for the Colonials (11-12, 6-6 Horizon League). Stephaun Walker added eight points and nine rebounds. The Golden Grizzlies (9-14, 7-5) were led by...
