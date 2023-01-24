Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
wvlt.tv
Tennessee dominates in top-10 showdown against Texas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 4 Tennessee came out victorious against No. 10 Texas with an 82-71 win, in front of a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee has now won six of its last seven games against AP top-10 opponents. With Saturday’s win, Tennessee has also won five straight home games against top-10 opponents.
wvlt.tv
Vols Men’s Tennis eye a return to the NCAA postseason
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In consecutive years, Tennessee’s Men’s tennis team made deep postseason runs and were SEC Champions in 2021. In 2023, they hope to move their name one spot closer to the national championship match. Head Coach Chris Woodruff has been bringing success in just five seasons on Rocky Top.
wvlt.tv
Where to park on campus as GameDay comes back for Tennessee-Texas matchup
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - College GameDay will be at the University of Tennessee for the fourth time this school year as the Vols take on the Longhorns. The show will start at 11 a.m. on ESPN. GameDay analyst Jay Bilas said he expects the game to be low scoring, but is excited to see Thompson-Boling come game time.
wvlt.tv
No. 4 Tennessee hosts No. 10 Texas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (17-3) step out of conference for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee picked up its third-straight win Wednesday with a 70-41 home victory over Georgia, a program-record-tying 11th win by 20 or more points this season. The Vols have also now held their opponent to 50 or fewer points 10 times this season, a mark that leads the nation.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Digital lottery opens for ‘Hamilton’ tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The digital lottery for ‘Hamilton’ tickets opened on Friday. The show will run for 16 nights, the longest stretch a show has run at the theatre since it started hosting musicals in 2008. Previous coverage: ‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Tennessee Theatre: How to...
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
wvlt.tv
Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
Tyre Nichols Family - clipped version
Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day. Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death. KPD Chief Noel said it’s something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
wvlt.tv
‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood hires hundreds of new employees
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people went to a hiring event at Sevier County High School to work for one of Dolly Parton’s properties. The mass hiring event was for the 2023 season. Applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply. Kelly Ayers, the...
wvlt.tv
A rainy Sunday ahead, unsettled much of next week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our nice weather comes to an end as we head into the second half of the weekend as rain chances are quickly returning heading into Sunday morning. You’ll need to keep the rain gear handy for much of the week ahead as an unsettled pattern settles in bringing rounds of rain throughout the upcoming week.
wvlt.tv
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home
HARROGATE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2011, officials at the Lincoln Memorial University had the idea to create a College of Veterinarian Medicine on the campus in Harrogate. The first class graduated in 2018, marking the 30th school in the United States to produce veterinarians. Today the school is the largest...
wvlt.tv
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Fluffiest Blueberry Pancakes
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death. Updated: 8 hours ago. KPD Chief Noel said...
wvlt.tv
2 escaped SWVA inmates captured after stolen car found in East Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities found two escaped inmates in East Tennessee after finding the stolen vehicle they were driving, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Two inmates at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia reportedly escaped from the recreational yard at approximately 2:45 p.m....
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police searching for woman missing from independent living facility
Several Sevier County crews responded to help fight the flames. Hundreds of people visited Sevier County High School on Saturday to apply for job positions at Dollywood. The Lady Vols are 7-0 since SEC play started.
wvlt.tv
Brushfires break out in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County crews fought several brushfires on Saturday afternoon, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency officials. Several Sevier Co. personnel responded to help fight the flames. Sevier County Fire/Rescue Chief David Puckett and Fire Marshall Josh Tucker are on the scene to help coordinate,...
wvlt.tv
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
wvlt.tv
Gloomy Sunday with more rain ahead for the week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Light to moderate rain showers continue throughout the majority of the day before tapering off this afternoon. An unsettled weather pattern sets up for the week meaning there are multiple shots for rain throughout the week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
Comments / 0