Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc11news.com
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
nbc11news.com
Snow on track to arrive on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
nbc11news.com
Clouds and mountain snow increases into the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds have been on the increase through much of the morning primarily across the northern half of the Western Slope with some light snow coming down north of Interstate 70 around Meeker. Clouds are continuing to increase across the region and snow is starting to pop up in the higher elevations south of Interstate 70 as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger around into the weekend, and we’ll see a couple of rounds of snow in the higher elevations as well.
nbc11news.com
Spotty snow possible Saturday, then bigger snow arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The main focus of our weather story on this Friday evening is an approaching storm system that will affect us on Monday. Before you check out for the weekend, be sure you’re aware that snow could make travel difficult on Monday, especially in the mountains.
nbc11news.com
CSP: Colorado doesn’t brake for school or work zones
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol is cracking down on drivers speeding through school zones. “I can tell you, specifically, Colorado State Patrol and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office do spend a high a large amount of time in school zone areas,” said Trooper Sam Goure. When...
nbc11news.com
Prosecution rests in Cohee murder trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After two weeks of presenting their case to the jury, the prosecution has rested their case against accused murderer 21-year-old Brian Cohee. Previously, Cohee confessed to killing and dismembering 69-year-old Warren Barnes in early 2021. Cohee claims he is not guilty by reason of insanity,...
Comments / 0