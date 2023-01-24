Having toplined several series during her career, Sarah Michelle Gellar knows quality when she sees it. Her latest outing, "Wolf Pack" on Paramount+, sees her playing Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator who finds herself caught up in a huge supernatural mess when a wildfire that decimates a California forest stirs up some supernatural creatures. Among those creatures are werewolves who take a bite out of teens Everett Lang (Armani Jackson) and Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), making them part of the pack. She also has to cope with fraternal twin werewolf teens Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) who have been raised by a human forest ranger named Garrett (Rodrigo Santoro). Into the middle of the show's mixture of teen angst and romance falls some very dangerous threats that may impact werewolf society forever.

