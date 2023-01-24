Read full article on original website
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Brendan Fraser Hated Working On The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
Hollywood is experiencing what some have referred to as a "Brenaissance" (via Yahoo), as the actor has returned from a long hiatus appearing in a number of worthwhile endeavors such as "Doom Patrol" and "No Sudden Moves." Everyone arguably loves a comeback, and there is no denying that Fraser has successfully returned to the spotlight. To top things off, the actor's career resurgence also has received some much-deserved recognition from both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's feature "The Whale."
Why Lady Gaga Watched Animal Videos to Prepare for ‘House of Gucci’
Here's a look at why Lady Gaga chose to watch animals videos to prepare herself to portray Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'.
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Want Detective Bruno To Stay For Good
"Law & Order: SVU" has been on for a very long time. On account of this fact, the exceptionally popular show has time to weave in new characters, develop long-running plots, and even feature plenty of guest appearances involving thugs, villains, and other special agents on loan from other law enforcement programs. Detective Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane) is an example of the latter, and whereas the normal crew of "Law & Order: SVU" hail from Manhattan, Detective Bruno is from the Bronx.
Annie Wersching's Resume Was Stacked With The Biggest Procedurals
The television industry was rocked by the news that Annie Wersching passed away from cancer today (per Deadline). The love from her family and friends continues to pour out over social media as we mourn the loss of an actress that made considerable contributions to many huge franchises and appeared on dozens of shows that became cornerstones of mainstream culture.
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
Sons Of Anarchy's Maggie Siff Was On The Same Page As Fans When Jax Cheated On Tara
Motorcycles, guns, and a rocking bluesy soundtrack are just some of the main elements that make "Sons of Anarchy" the best biker-themed "Hamlet" adaptation on television. Themes of betrayal, loss, and ambition are prevalent throughout the series as Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) goes from Vice President to President of the SAMCRO, all while trying to retain his soul.
Marketing Slip-Ups That Spoiled Famous Movies
Simply making a movie and putting it in theaters isn't enough. For a high-profile release, studios spend tens of millions (as per The Hollywood Reporter) on advertising, marketing, and promotions to make sure that public awareness of their newest film is through the roof. After all, a movie can't be a hit if it doesn't get throngs of excited movie-goers buying tickets.
Gwendoline Christie Gushes Over Playing Brienne Of Tarth
Ever since her breakout performance in "Game of Thrones," Gwendoline Christie has become a star in the industry, appearing in numerous movies and TV shows. Her performance as Brienne of Tarth even snagged her an Emmy nomination in 2019, although she had to submit herself for consideration. After her scene-stealing...
Impractical Jokers' Murr Made A Movie (& It's Worse Than You Could Imagine)
Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, and James "Murr" Murray are now globally-known celebrities, earning such status in the most unlikely of ways: pranking each other. Through their truTV hit series "Impractical Jokers," the four jokesters have become small screen icons due to their collective gift of making each other look like fools in public. Of course, the quartet didn't just pop up out of the ground one day ready to take the television world by storm. They had to work hard to make their show a reality, exploring different avenues on their road to success.
Disney+ Calls It Quits With The Mysterious Benedict Society
When it comes to Disney+ original shows, 2022 was a pretty good year, and a big highlight was the second season of "The Mysterious Benedict Society." Sadly, it appears that the streamer is not all that interested in keeping the mystery alive. "The Mysterious Benedict Society" — based on Trenton...
Why Is Netflix's You People Getting Roasted By Critics?
"You People," the new romantic comedy from director and co-writer Kenya Barris and star and co-writer Jonah Hill, has a tremendous comedic pedigree among its cast and crew. In addition to Barris and Hill, you have a roster full of comedy ringers like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the legendary Eddie Murphy. They come together for a modern update on the "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" formula and the added difficulties brought about by the main character's parents. Lauren London, Nia Long, David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, and Rhea Perlman round out the cast.
Sons Of Anarchy's Ron Perlman Wasn't Confident That He Could Pull Off Playing Clay
Having accumulated several years of experience in the realm of acting, Ron Perlman has been fortunate enough to be attached to some pretty well-received TV and movie projects over the years (via Rotten Tomatoes). The Golden Globe winner is well-known for certain endeavors like his run in the Guillermo del Toro "Hellboy" movies, as well as some interesting credits in projects like "Alien: Resurrection," "Hand of God," "Blade II," and "StartUp." But his most popular role would have to be as Clay Morrow in "Sons of Anarchy."
Avatar: The Way Of Water Crushes Star Wars: The Force Awakens At The Box Office
The Force is no longer as strong as it once was. The first installment of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, "The Force Awakens" grossed over $2 billion following its 2015 release, making it the third-highest-grossing film ever before "Avengers: End Game" premiered in 2019 (via Box Office Mojo). Now, James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" — which is already a $2 billion smash hit and counting — just cruised past "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the all-time global box office, officially becoming one the top four highest-grossing movies in Hollywood ever. Next up on the record list? Cameron's 1997 classic "Titanic," which the "Avatar" sequel is also expected to surpass.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Discusses The Deeper Meaning Behind Her New Show Wolf Pack
Having toplined several series during her career, Sarah Michelle Gellar knows quality when she sees it. Her latest outing, "Wolf Pack" on Paramount+, sees her playing Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator who finds herself caught up in a huge supernatural mess when a wildfire that decimates a California forest stirs up some supernatural creatures. Among those creatures are werewolves who take a bite out of teens Everett Lang (Armani Jackson) and Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), making them part of the pack. She also has to cope with fraternal twin werewolf teens Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) who have been raised by a human forest ranger named Garrett (Rodrigo Santoro). Into the middle of the show's mixture of teen angst and romance falls some very dangerous threats that may impact werewolf society forever.
Tony Hawk Admits That's Really Him Skating On A Children's Show In The Early 1980s
When it comes to extreme sports, few names are as recognizable as that of professional skateboarder Tony Hawk. Aside from being one of the most accomplished and respected athletes of the sport and a standout performer at the X Games, Hawk also rose to prominence after signing a deal to have his name and likeness used in the smash hit video game, "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater."
NCIS Scenes Acted So Badly We Can't Forget Them
The police procedural "NCIS" is one of the most popular franchises and longest-running scripted shows in broadcast television history. With 20 seasons and counting, "NCIS" continues to deliver the drama and excitement that drew audiences in from the very beginning. One important aspect that keeps a series running for this long is its ensemble cast, and "NCIS" has one of the most recognizable. Even as characters come and go and new ones are introduced, loyal fans continue to stick around and show love for a series that's been a part of their lives for years.
