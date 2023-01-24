Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Buying A Home in TampamaltaTampa, FL
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team
Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Tom Brady gives expletive-laden response to NFL retirement question
Tom Brady dropped multiple f-bombs in an expletive-laden rant after being asked about his NFL future, before maintaining he is “taking it a day at a time.”The legendary quarterback, whose hopes of winning another Super Bowl this season were dashed after the Dallas Cowboys eliminated his Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round of the play-offs, has numerous options on the table for the year ahead.Brady, now 45 years of age, has been linked with other teams around the league, now that he is a free agent after his deal with Tampa Bay expired.While a lucative television career...
Rob Gronkowski Reacts To Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien
Count Rob Gronkowski as one of the people who thinks Bill O'Brien will be a boon to the New England Patriots' offense. O'Brien, who was hired as New England's new offensive coordinator earlier this week, spent one season in that role for the Patriots back in 2011 before jumping to Penn State. ...
Comments / 0