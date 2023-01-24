ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Yuma County announces Interim Election Services Director

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6FA8_0kPiBOZh00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Elections Advisory Committee has appointed Francisca "Kika" Guzman as Interim Election Services Director.

The county appointed Guzman, the current Election Services Coordinator, on January 23.

Guzman will then replace Tiffany Anderson; the county appointed Anderson to the Director of Yuma County Facilities Management.

“Kika has been a loyal, dedicated and professional Yuma County elections employee for over 15 years,” Rick Colwell, Yuma County Recorder, said.

“In an off-election year, there is no need to rush into recruiting and hiring a new Elections Director; since we have an individual in our office who is qualified and capable to assume that role,” Colwell continued.

“I am honored and excited to begin the role of Interim Election Services Director,” Guzman said.

Guzman also added that she's "committed to ensuring the utmost in customer service and election integrity.”

Guzman will remain the Interim Director until the county selects a candidate ideal for the job.

If you want to read more about Guzman, and her appointment, then click here .

The post Yuma County announces Interim Election Services Director appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
KYMA News 11

Arizona lawmakers address border crisis

Lawmakers from both the Arizona House of Representatives and the State Senate addressed the public health crisis in Arizona due to the border crisis and the resulting importation of crime, illegal narcotics, human smuggling, and sex trafficking. The post Arizona lawmakers address border crisis appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy