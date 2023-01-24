Yuma County announces Interim Election Services Director

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Elections Advisory Committee has appointed Francisca "Kika" Guzman as Interim Election Services Director.

The county appointed Guzman, the current Election Services Coordinator, on January 23.

Guzman will then replace Tiffany Anderson; the county appointed Anderson to the Director of Yuma County Facilities Management.

“Kika has been a loyal, dedicated and professional Yuma County elections employee for over 15 years,” Rick Colwell, Yuma County Recorder, said.

“In an off-election year, there is no need to rush into recruiting and hiring a new Elections Director; since we have an individual in our office who is qualified and capable to assume that role,” Colwell continued.

“I am honored and excited to begin the role of Interim Election Services Director,” Guzman said.

Guzman also added that she's "committed to ensuring the utmost in customer service and election integrity.”

Guzman will remain the Interim Director until the county selects a candidate ideal for the job.

If you want to read more about Guzman, and her appointment, then click here .

