ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston

David Ortiz has one major issue with the Red Sox lineup in 2023

"If I’m facing him, I’m pitching around him." With Rafael Devers signed through the 2034 season, the Red Sox have an elite centerpiece in the heart of the lineup for the foreseeable future. But if Boston doesn’t surround Devers with more talent, David Ortiz is worried that the...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Former Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura faces reality

Despite being released by the Boston Red Sox on September 12, Hirokazu Sawamura had been hoping for another major league opportunity. As every team has been looking for help in the bullpen, there was certainly a chance that he would get another opportunity to prove himself. That opportunity has not...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star

Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Justin Verlander, Sandy Alcantara receive Cy Young award plaques with 1 key flaw

The Cy Young award plaques that Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara received on Saturday contained major spelling errors. The 2022 MLB season concluded after the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. Since then, the league had an absurd Hot Stove season, and year-end awards were handed out. When it comes to the best pitchers in the American League and National League for the 2022 season, those honors went to Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara, respectively. Both pitchers won them unanimously, receiving all 30 first-place votes.
FanSided

Seattle Mariners waiting for Justus Sheffield to take off

There was a time when Justus Sheffield was expected to be a future star. Now, the Seattle Mariners pitcher is waiting for his time to come. Sheffield had been designated for assignment when the Mariners signed Tommy La Stella. After being unclaimed on waivers, he was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma to start the 2023 season.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy