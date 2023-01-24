Effective: 2023-01-29 16:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:22:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pearl River Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Mississippi West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeil affecting Pearl River County. For the West Hobolochitto Creek...including McNeil...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeil. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, North Beech Road and Palestine Road in Picayune will be impassable. Several homes will be flooded in vicinity of the stream. Flooding threatens structures along MS Highway 43 near the bridge and fills culverts and ditches along bridge approach. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 19.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 02/27/1984. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

