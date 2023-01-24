Effective: 2023-01-28 19:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Rapides; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue into this afternoon and evening. One and a half to 3 inches of rain is possible, with isolated pockets of up to five inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

