weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Coastal Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Tangipahoa, Eastern Ascension, Lower Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Eastern Ascension; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; Western Ascension FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Ascension, Iberville, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Ascension. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 08:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Ascension, Iberville, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Ascension. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 19:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Ascension, Iberville, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Ascension. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Evangeline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 19:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Rapides; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue into this afternoon and evening. One and a half to 3 inches of rain is possible, with isolated pockets of up to five inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 11:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
