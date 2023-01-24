ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tech Times

Importance of Video Distribution in Marketing

Video distribution is a strategy which deals with the publishing of your content regarding where you'll publish your content, so that it is seen and reached out to the right audience and in the right frame of mind. When designing a video distribution plan, it's effective to plan in phases...
Tech Times

How Technology Is Shaping Digital Marketing

It's no secret that technology has been revolutionizing the way businesses market their products and services for some time now. From basic print advertising to modern-day digital marketing, technology is continuously driving the industry forward with its innovative solutions. Nowadays, companies can easily create a series of educational content for...
Tech Times

Macropay's Tech Discourages Scams

Preventing online scams is one of the utmost priorities for merchants. This is why the payment gateway provider Macropay has created a platform with the leading security measures. This is done to ensure that the payment system used by businesses can shut down scam attempts. Through this piece, the fintech...

