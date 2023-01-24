Anastasia Nikiforova - CEO and co-founder of Olivia Bottega Fashion Corp. in the USA and Venezia-Wedding in Russia. At the beginning of the journey, she did not have large investments and business experience, but she had an idea. That allowed her to gain the trust of thousands of brides. She told us about how an ambitious decision to sell wedding dresses online allowed her to create a successful international business.

10 HOURS AGO