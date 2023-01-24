ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

UK airline Flybe put in administration, cancels scheduled flights

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Regional British airline Flybe has ceased trading and cancelled all scheduled flights, the company said on Saturday. Flybe posted on Twitter that it had been placed into administration, adding that flights to and from Britain would not be rescheduled. "David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators," it said.
