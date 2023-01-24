Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Tech Times
Macropay's Tech Discourages Scams
Preventing online scams is one of the utmost priorities for merchants. This is why the payment gateway provider Macropay has created a platform with the leading security measures. This is done to ensure that the payment system used by businesses can shut down scam attempts. Through this piece, the fintech...
Tech Times
Vladimir Potapenko, Founder of Magora: “By the End of 2022, We were in the Top Three Leading Mobile App Development Companies in the UK.”
Vladimir Potapenko, founder and CEO of Magora, began his career in programming just twelve years ago. Today, he runs an international IT app development company. Magora has led over 200 projects, opened multiple offices around the globe, and reached a top-ranking status in the industry. -Vladimir, can you give us...
Comments / 0