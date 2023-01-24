Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Oakland Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And MentorshipVince MartellacciOakland, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.Will KohlerSan Francisco, CA
SFGate
Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve...
HMB suspect reportedly taunted with offensive nickname before 'execution style' shooting: Sources
Investigators say the suspect Chunli Zhao was allegedly taunted with an offensive nickname that may have fueled his anger leading up to the attack being described as "intentional."
Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
SFGate
Drunk Driver Captured, Arrested After Hitting Pedestrian; Victim In Critical Condition
EMERYVILLE (BCN) A pedestrian remains in critical condition in a Bay Area hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver who tried to run away from the scene. An Emeryville police spokesperson said the collision occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of...
Alleged Half Moon Bay shooter faces 7 counts of murder
The suspect will be formally charged with multiple felonies Wednesday, officials said.
Names of victims in Half Moon Bay mass shooting released
The names of six of the seven people who were shot and killed in Half Moon Bay were released Wednesday.
lookout.co
Half Moon Bay suspect lived at mushroom farm where shootings occurred
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — The shooting rampage Monday in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead appears to be a case of workplace violence, law enforcement officials said. The gunman allegedly targeted specific co-workers in the coastal agricultural community in San Mateo County. “The only known connection...
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: State Housing Law Fizzles In San Jose
One year after a state law aimed at increasing housing supply went into effect, the destruction of single-family neighborhood character that many of the bill's opponents raised alarms about has not yet come to pass. Senate Bill 9 effectively ended exclusionary single-family zoning statewide, allowing homeowners in some long unchanged...
Five arrested in connection to 27 robberies in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) -- Five people were arrested after police connected them to 27 different robberies across the Bay Area, according to the Hayward Police Department.
SFGate
Suspected Dui Collision Results In Arrest
PACIFICA (BCN) A Half Moon Bay man was arrested on Tuesday in Pacifica on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly being involved in a collision. Pacifica police officers responded to the Linda Mar Shopping Center at 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a possibly intoxicated driver, police said in a news release. Officers then received reports that the driver had been involved in a collision.
Half Moon Bay shooting: New witness accounts, word from family of 1 of 7 killed
"I heard everything, the gunshots": We're getting new witness accounts from the Half Moon Bay mass shooting, and a word from the family of one farmworker lost in the tragedy.
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree
HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: 5 new details released by sheriff
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A gunman went on a rampage in the quiet coastal town of Half Moon Bay, killing seven farm workers in broad daylight Monday. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus and District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe released new details Tuesday morning at a news conference held outside a Redwood City courthouse. […]
Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect threatened to kill his former boss: court documents
Chunli Zhao, the suspect in a mass shooting that killed seven people in Half Moon Bay, had a history of threatening coworkers and employers, according to court records obtained by KRON4.
sfstandard.com
Four Bay Area Hells Angels Indicted for Brutal Beating of ‘Puppet’ Club Member
Four Hells Angels members have been indicted for the alleged brutal beating of a “puppet” club member at their Vallejo clubhouse. Kenneth Caspers Jr., 55, is the fourth member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club to be indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the alleged beating that occurred at the clubhouse in October 2021. Prosecutors described the beating as brutal in a press release.
Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
Jerry Garcia’s Grateful Dead cannabis brand is leaving California
"This was a hard decision for them, they love California."
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Seven people killed in Half Moon Bay, suspect arrested
Just two days after 11 people were killed in Monterey Park in Southern California, 7 people were killed in the Bay Area city Half Moon Bay. The seven people were killed at two different locations. Five people were found shot at one farm, four of them died and the fifth suffered life-threatening injuries. Three more people were found killed at a second farm.
