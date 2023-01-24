Read full article on original website
Related
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 341 of the invasion
Russian shelling of Kherson kills three; Erdoğan signals Turkey may agree to Finland joining Nato without Sweden
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Comments / 0