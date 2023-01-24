Read full article on original website
AZUSA, Calif. — It all started in the grape fields of Coachella Valley. There, the hardworking matriarch of the Marroquin family, Alicia Beltran Marroquin, had a vision of determination for her future. She left Mexico for a better life for herself and her future generations. Little did she know, decades later, her baby — the Tacos El Superior food truck-turned-drive-thru — would soon establish almost seven Mexican restaurant locations throughout Southern California.
